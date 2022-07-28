Community members have a chance to catch two presentations of “Romeo and Juliet” over the next weeks outside the First Street Community Center.

Natalie Spinsby and Grace Hromidko act out a scene in “Romeo and Juliet 1978.”

The first show is known as the Teddy Bear edition of “Romeo and Juliet,” and is presented beginning Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31. Curtains rise at 7 p.m. for Thursday through Saturday’s show, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Carley Hutson and Jasper Rood perform in the Teddy Bear Shakespeare production in Mount Vernon.

