Old timers are fond of telling younger generations how tough it used to be. “When I was a kid, I had to walk ten miles to school in the blinding snow. Uphill. Both ways.” Yeah, okay. But one thing that’s harder now than it used to be is encouraging youngsters to take part in gross traditions—like carving pumpkins.
Recently we had our four-year-old niece and one-year-old nephew over for a play date. We got out the watercolors and the Lincoln Logs and the trucks and plastic dinosaurs. But we wanted to show them an especially good time—something to remember and tell their parents about. So we introduced them to the age-old Halloween tradition of making Jack-o-lanterns.
We drew a face on the pumpkin with erasable markers which quickly smeared and got all over everybody’s hands and faces and the table cloth. Already, I could see the kids were beginning to pity us for our pathetic attempts to have fun when we obviously didn’t even know what that was. Making the best of it I stabbed into the top of the pumpkin with the flimsy little saw that came with the carving kit. Audrey winced and Jack gazed wistfully at his jar of blue Play-Doh on the floor.
As soon as I managed to saw a circle around the stem and pull off the lid, they both gagged. “Why is that so stinky?” Audrey demanded. “Stinky!” Jack chimed in. “Stinky! Stinky!” they chanted in unison. Well, at least they seemed to be enjoying themselves. I scraped a big handful of seeds and wet orange muck from the inside and plopped it in a bowl. Now they were howling with glee and horror. Clearly, Uncle Dan had lost his mind. “This is where pumpkin pie comes from,” I said, cheerfully. The information had a sobering effect. They loved pumpkin pie—at least they used to before they found out it was made from the reeking, stringy skull of a big orange vegetable head.
We sawed triangular eyes and a nose into the pumpkin. A crude face began to emerge, offering a dim glimpse into its hollow, unwholesome depths. “Do you want it to have a smiley mouth or a scary mouth?” I asked—as if the thing needed to be any more repulsive. Jack voted for scary and Audrey instructed us in precisely how its pointy upper teeth should look. When it was done, we installed a flickering, battery-powered candle and invited them to admire the handiwork. They said they thought it was “cool” but they were probably just humoring us, stalling for time until my sister and her husband could come and rescue them.
Like any rite of passage, carving a pumpkin may not be pleasant but it is a necessary step in becoming an American adult. The next time the kids come over, maybe we can have another fun traditional activity—like getting some worms and teaching them how to bait a fishhook.