In the days of the Viet Nam draft, anti-war protesters argued it was unfair that an 18-year-old wasn’t old enough to buy beer, but he was old enough to die for his country. I never quite understood that. Were they saying that the draft age should be raised or the drinking age should be lowered? Or that drinking and war somehow went together? Any day now, Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign legislation banning “vaccine passports” (which don’t actually exist) in order to protect Iowans from having to prove that they received a vaccine that protects themselves and others from a deadly disease. Why? Because it’s better not to know who’s contagious and who isn’t?
Rep. Steve Holt, (R-Denison) who sponsored the vaccine passport ban, told KWWL, “No Iowan should be forced to have a chemical injected into their body against their will to be able to resume their everyday lives.” I wonder if Mr. Holt remembers getting a smallpox vaccine as a kid. (Had he been offered a choice?) Or his measles shot? Because of vaccines, now nobody needs to worry about getting polio. If people had insisted on their freedom to refuse those vaccines, the world would be a sadder place today.
It makes no sense to me that otherwise courageous and compassionate individuals, who would not hesitate to run into a burning building to save the life of a child, refuse to receive a vaccine that could potentially save dozens of lives because it might infringe on their “freedom.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released its new guidelines for social distancing and wearing face masks. That is, there are two sets of guidelines: one for people who have had their vaccine and another for those who haven’t. If you’ve had a vaccine, the CDC says you are safe to go outside without a mask and not worry about keeping six feet away from others. You can socialize with friends and family and generally resume your normal life. But those who have not received the vaccines are not safe. This is the chilling reality, like it or not.
Despite the dangers of refusing the Covid vaccine, Washington is reluctant to make it mandatory or even to limit travel or participation in normal activities to those with proof of vaccination. Instead, we are being offered bribes. Shake Shack in New York is giving out free french fries to those with the immunization. In Ohio, those vaccinated will be eligible for lottery prizes of $1 million held each week for five weeks. Gov. Mike DeWine is even throwing in full-ride college scholarships to Ohio universities. Some bars are offering free beer and some people are offering free marijuana to those who’ve had the jab. (It might take some of the sting out if you got the beer and weed first.)
Gov. Reynolds has always maintained that forcing us to get the vaccine or wear masks isn’t necessary because we can be counted on to use our own good judgement. You know — like when the Colonial Pipeline recently went down and drivers hoarded gasoline in plastic garbage bags?