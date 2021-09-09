City and school elections are fast approaching, and the deadline to get your name on the ballot is next week.
Each and every one of us has a reason not to take on an elected position — it’s a time consuming and often thankless volunteer job. But it’s not asking much for each and every one of us to at least consider whether we could or should serve our community in one of these most important roles.
City council members and school board members are influential in the way our communities are run. They set the priorities for using our collective resources and determine the direction on issues from waste removal services, to teachers’ contracts or construction projects. It’s through these elections that the community expresses its desires.
And there are significant issues ahead — at a minimum who is hired as the next Lisbon superintendent.
If you’ve ever considered running for office, the minimums to get your name on a ballot are between 10 and 50 signatures, depending on the seat you are seeking. There’s information on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, as well as with the Linn County Auditor.
Finding a dozen or more people to say “I want my name to be thrown on a ballot, please” may seem slightly daunting, but it’s also a way to give back to your community.
Whether elected or not, those running will give voice to citizens and help the citizenry focus on issues for all our benefit.
Watch for Discover guideBe sure to open your shopper Tuesday!
You may be aware that the Sunlight shopper no longer exists; it’s been replaced with the Eastern Iowa Shopping News, which is a joint publication between Mount Vernon-Lisbon and Anamosa newspaper.
We definitely recommend looking at it every week — there’s few better ways to know what is really going on. Our advertising manager Jana DeBrower works hard to help local organizations and businesses share their news.
But this week, there’s an additional incentive. Inside the Eastern Iowa Shopping News you’ll find a copy of the 2021 Discover Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community guide.
The Discover Guide will hit your mailboxes on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and features information about area businesses, community organizations, local parks and recreation offerings, community festivals and other points of interest in the community.
Pick up that book and flip through it at your perusal. There’s a good chance you’re going to find something you might not have known about this community, be it a new business, organization or park that’s in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon areas.