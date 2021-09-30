Last Thursday the new mask requirements took effect in Mount Vernon. I’m at peace knowing that my daughters and their peers will have an extra layer of protection around them at school. But more than that I feel deep sadness for the way this community is reacting in light of this change. Name-calling, threats of lawsuits, and pulling children out of school. I’m sure the inboxes of our administrators and board members are full of messages that will keep them up at night as they prepare to do their best for our kids in the morning.
I grew up here. I remember how everyone came together in 1985 to build a new playground at Washington Elementary. People volunteered to build, watch children, and feed the tired crews. I recall in 1996 when a local mother pleaded with the community to vaccinate themselves and their children against Hepatitis B. We rolled up our sleeves, donated to assist with the cost, and protected our kids from something that could cause them harm.
I came back here. So that my kids could grow up near their grandparents. So that they could attend a school community that I knew would love and care for them. We have a neighborhood that is a classic, everyone’s kids matter to everyone, type of street. My husband joined the staff at Washington Elementary this spring and loves working with our kids and the other adults that make it such a magical place.
When the pandemic started, there seemed to be no other place like Mount Vernon. The creativity and community that abounded has been astonishing. Our teachers gathered and paraded down just about every street so that we could say hello in the spring of 2020. Outdoor seating spaces have been created on First Street to make dining in our restaurants safer. We turned our annual Magical Night into a drive-through event to make it safer but still bring holiday cheer.
In August of 2020 the discussion centered around the decision of whether or not we should go back to school in person full-time, in a hybrid model, or remotely. The wearing of masks seemed a given and the safety of staff and students was of utmost importance.
I attended Tuesday night’s board meeting. I heard the points presented by various points of view. Those that made this decision do not have political motives or want to see our town divided either. They want the best outcome for everyone. And not just the kids. The parents, grandparents, and community members too. They peacefully debated and made a decision. One that was based on the recommendations of medical professionals and put the safety of every child in the district at the center. It is one that has metrics and measurements in place to end when it has become safe to do so.
I know many that read this will discard it and believe that their medical freedom takes precedence over the health of another. That the school board is in the business of education and not health, but please consider as we begin wearing masks again that we put others ahead of ourselves for a little while longer.
Betsy Brown
Mount Vernon