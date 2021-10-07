Elections for Mount Vernon City Council, the mayor and Mount Vernon School Board are fast approaching. Given all that is happening in our world, it is essential to have wise, responsive, and impact-focused leadership to help guide us through all that is before us. What do you see as Mount Vernon’s most pressing priorities? What more would you like to know about each candidate’s readiness to meet those priorities? How does each candidate align with what you value most for our community?
Bring your curious mind and your questions to the candidate forums hosted by the Linn County League of Women Voters. You will have an opportunity to learn more about each candidate for Mount Vernon School Board on Wednesday, October 13. Beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mount Vernon High School Commons. Each candidate will share their vision and respond to questions from the community.
Then on Oct. 20, also a Wednesday, the City Council Candidate and the Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held. You’ll have the opportunity to engage with and ask questions of the city council and mayoral candidates. This forum will be held at the First Street Community Center in the theater. Forums will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 8:15 p.m. each evening.
Participation is easy. The evening of each event, you can join the candidates in-person, or access via Facebook (streaming both live and ‘on demand’). You are welcome to submit questions in advance to mvlleague2021@gmail.com, or submit them the evening of the event. Live stream options for submitting questions will be available. The forums will comply with CDC recommendations relative to indoor events and will recommend social distancing and masks for the in-person candidate forums.
Your local MV/Lisbon Unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters will moderate the two candidate forums and invite your participation. Many of you may be already familiar with the League of Women Voters and know that the LWV has hosted many community events and forums over the years. The League of Women Voters encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Our local unit aspires to expand its membership so that the important work of providing candidate forums may continue. Currently, the MV/L Unit is prioritizing increased participation within the Lisbon area and welcomes others to join the League of Women Voters as we continue to facilitate active participation and understanding of very important issues we are facing.
The League is proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members of the public. For me personally, engaging in focused and intentional acts that improve the lives of those in our community provides me with a sense of deep connection and a sense of personal agency. Asking what is the most meaningful impact possible, and then going about making that happen is the work of a League member.
The MV/L Unit recently selected two major areas of focus. The first is to better understand our community needs relative to childcare. The MV/L Unit will be studying what resources are currently available in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities and explore options for enhancing access to quality childcare resources. The second major area of focus relates to increasing sustainability practices in our Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities. What I admire most about the League of Women Voters is their commitment to transcending the pulls of cultural divisiveness and identifying areas of positive impact that benefit all of us.
So, what matters to you? How do you want to show up? Together we can make positive change. Please consider joining us.
For more information about the MV/L Unit of the Linn County League of Women Voters or to learn more, please contact Jane Carlson, our MV/L Unit Leader, or any League member; or email us at: mvlleague2021@gmail.com.