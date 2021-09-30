The main water shut-off valve in our house has been leaking a little for years. In order to replace it, the city would have had to shut the valve to the water coming into the house. The trouble was, they couldn’t find it. Our house was built around the turn of the century and the Water Department did not have any record of our water line. I wrapped the valve which slowed the leak and we waited until this year when they found our water line as they were updating their system.
When the city attempted to shut off the water, they discovered that the “box” was broken and we would have to call a plumber to fix it. The plumber dug up our box and discovered it was rusted and crumbling. “Wow, this is old!” he said. “Probably installed in the 1920’s. It’s leaking now and it will inevitably break sooner or later. Probably in the winter.” He shook his head. “You’re going to need a whole new water line.”
Oh, great. Nothing lasts forever, but couldn’t this have waited another-- I don’t know-- thirty years? The plumber looked at the old shut-off valve in our house. I suggested it might be quick and easy to just replace the valve stem. He shrugged. “I don’t think you’re going to find a part to replace that 100-year-old stem. And the rest of the valve might not last much longer. Better to start with all new fittings.” He was right, of course. The current set-up served the house well for a hundred years, but imagining it would never wear out simply wasn’t realistic.
I was shocked recently to learn that the International Space Station is 20 years old! Why it seems like only yesterday…. (Yeah, I say that a lot these days.) An article in Business Insider describes how the aging spacecraft is developing cracks. Cracks? It’s 254 miles above the Earth! It’s not like there’s a NASA hardware store in the neighborhood. Former astronaut Bill Shepherd remarked that “there are probably other cracks we haven’t found yet.” Flight director of the ISS Russian segment, Vladimir Solovyov said, “This is bad.” (Ya think?) “The fissures will begin to spread over time.” He suggested, “After 2025, we predict an avalanche-like failure of numerous elements onboard the ISS.” (Okay, astronauts, raise your hand if you want to spend the next exciting six months on our only-slightly cracked, antique Space Station? Anybody?)
Shepherd says he doubts the ISS is about to collapse any time soon. “But before we clear the station for another so many years of operation, we should better understand this.”