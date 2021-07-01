In his column “Living in Iowa” printed June 24, Dan Brawner asked “Does anybody really need bear spray?”
His lighthearted column told an allegedly amusing story about two Waterloo residents who “had gotten into a heated argument” at Family Dollar, resulting in Kynesha Harrington deploying bear spray. Consequently, Tyler Williams fired two bullets into her car. From a gun.
While I am fully aware that this column is meant for laughs with the occasional political poigiance. However, my first thought upon reading the column was to answer Mr. Brawner’s question.
Does anybody really need bear spray? The answer is yes.
Many people who identify or present as female carry self-defense weapons, including bear mace. They carry these items because men attempt to murder them, and often succeed. The incident at the Family Dollar is a perfect example of a man responding to a nonlethal situation by using lethal force.
By the way, why is it weird or humorous that she brought bear spray to Family Dollar, but nobody seems to want to know why he was carrying a pistol? This is America, I guess.
But why bear spray? Can’t folks just use the stuff that’s meant for humans to defend themselves?
Pepper spray actually won’t deter someone who is wholeheartedly dead set on killing you. It will fight off someone who maybe just wanted your purse, and it’s certainly better than nothing. However, pepper spray has a very short trajectory. Bear mace travels up to 35 feet, so you don’t give your attacker a chance to get close enough to kill you.
I agree with his points about the Capital insurrection, but the whole concept of the article seems based on making light of a situation many women find themselves in where a man (usually an intimate partner) uses lethal violence against them. In 2018, 2,000 women were murdered by men they knew. The most common weapon used was a firearm.
Two out of every five female murder victims were killed by an intimate partner (current or ex). Violence perpetrated against women and other vulnerable populations such as nonbinary or transgender people is a serious issue worldwide.
Not really funny when you take a second to think twice about it.
Amelia Kibbie
Lisbon