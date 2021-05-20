Share your
memories of SELCCWe have been collecting stories about Southeast Linn Community Center’s (SELCC) impact on our community to celebrate our 35th anniversary.
One of our favorite stories involved a SELCC soup supper fundraiser. Supporters purchased soup supper tickets before the event. On the evening of the supper, SELCC ran out of soup! The volunteer cashier repeatedly apologized to the ticket-holders, explained the situation and offered to refund their money. No one accepted a refund, again proving how supportive our community has always been.
We’d gladly hear your SELCC story. Please call Nicole at SELCC or Kate on her cell phone with your special memory.
Kate Rose, Board Member
Nicole McAlexander, Director
319.455.2844