You may have read about the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” that has reportedly afflicted US foreign diplomats and CIA operatives, stationed in Cuba. Symptoms include hearing loss, pain, mental confusion, nausea and fatigue. The State Department long speculated that Russian spies were responsible, directing some form of sophisticated microwave beam or sonic attack against our agents. The best minds in the Pentagon analyzed recordings of the sounds thought to have accompanied the occurrences and could not pinpoint the cause. Now, a scientific government think tank code-named JASON has submitted a report, previously classified “secret” that identified with a high degree of certainty the source of the attacks.
Crickets.
Specifically, the particularly loud Indies short-tailed cricket found in Cuba.
Oh, sure — you think that’s funny. It may not be sarin gas or laser weapons, but crickets are not to be taken lightly. Consider this: a full-grown, 500-pound male lion can roar at the level of 114 decibels, audible eight kilometers away. But a cricket can chirp at a level of 100 decibels — about the same volume as a subway train. A howler monkey can pucker up, take a deep breath and, well, howl, rattling the whole jungle for five kilometers around. And it is still 10 decibels quieter than a garden variety cricket.
I can’t stand crickets. It’s not because of their slick, squishy body, soft as a maggot with its splayed back legs and downward-pointing head, poised as if always ready to jump. And it’s not that they land on a sidewalk or a hardwood floor with a sound like a rotten grape.
I don’t even mind so much that they chew holes in clothes and paper and things around the house that clearly have no nutritional value. Once crickets chewed up a stack of Styrofoam sheets, coated on one side with tar I was planning to use in the basement.
No, it’s that incessant chirping that drives me nuts.
I have nothing against mice. It’s true, they smell bad and have horrible naked tails and eat holes in your box of Cheerios. But mice are generally quiet. Respectful, even.
Birds are nice and can sing pleasantly. I even like the raspy catbirds and crows in our neighborhood. Well, there’s the woodpeckers. They hammer on the house, looking for bugs. But woodpeckers have a short attention span. You can watch them banging away on a window sill and suddenly stop, halted no doubt by some remembered item on their to-do list. Then, forgetting what they were doing on the window sill, fly off in embarrassment. That sort of thing happens to me all the time.
On the other hand, practically nothing can distract a cricket from chirping. But why? There was an authoritative and insightful article published last year by public radio station, KQED out of San Francisco, titled, “Why Crickets Just Won’t Shut Up.”
It turns out that this time of year, crickets are planning ahead for winter and … eternity. Because they don’t live through the winter, crickets are motivated to mate in the fall and lay eggs that will hatch in the spring, producing a new generation, annoying us all over again.
There’s a cricket hiding somewhere in our living room, chirping his little heart out for girlfriend. After three nights of that, I would gladly trade our cricket for a nice, quiet howler monkey.