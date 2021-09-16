Why are we afraid of the Taliban or sharks or meteors? What we ought to be on the lookout for are deer.
Oh, sure, deer are cute and gentle-looking. But no matter what Disney might have led us to believe, Bambi never liked people. Deer are wild animals that fight for survival. They are used to getting cold and hot and wet — all without any clothes. Unlike us, deer exercise every day. We imagine we’re so tough, but we’re no match for them.
Some humans want to make friends with deer by feeding them. But are they grateful? No, they are not. An article in the Colorado Pike’s Peak Courier reported that three times over a six-month period, pet deer attacked people who were minding their own business. In February, a middle-aged woman from Woodland Park was walking home from the grocery store when she was approached by a deer. This deer was not hoping the woman would share some of her acorns and aspen leaves. It wanted her Captain Crunch and hot dog buns and Twizzlers. And when it didn’t get any, it stomped the poor woman into the ground. Fortunately, she survived with only cuts and bruises.
Another woman in the Black Forest area who was going for a walk met a similar fate from a deer that was used to being hand-fed and even a five-year-old boy was attacked by a buck disappointed that it didn’t get a snack.
October is the beginning of rutting season, when deer get more aggressive and less fearful of people. Rutting is, well, like prom only for deer. But instead of making them shy and tongue-tied like a freshman boy in a panic over how to attach a corsage to his date without causing serious injury or getting his face slapped, deer go crazy and run out into traffic. A couple of years ago, I was on Hwy. 30 when a frisky young deer jumped out from the left ditch and ran flat out straight into the driver’s side door.
Statistics show that deer are the deadliest of all wild animals, responsible for up to 200 human fatalities in America every year as well as 10,000 auto-related injuries and over $1.1 billion in property damage. Deaths from bee stings account for only 58 human deaths a year, dog attacks, 28, cows, 20 and alligators kill an average of one person a year. Deer might jump out in front of your car, but at least they won’t eat you. Which is more than deer can say about us.
There are over 30 million white-tailed deer in the U.S. or 100 per kilometer. And, as big a threat as they are, with venison-hungry hunters killing 6 million deer annually, you’d have to say, humans are winning.
They say if you can’t avoid a deer on the road, it’s better to hit it than to swerve and cause a worse accident. If you encounter a fawn or a buck in rutting season, stay away from them. And if you are chased by a hungry doe on your way home from the store, just throw the Twizzlers and run for your life.