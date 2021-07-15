Considering all the cool things humans have created together, we probably imagine we invented cooperation — and occasionally un-invented it. But there are many remarkable examples of cooperation in the natural world --ants, bees, schools of fish, locusts, lemmings. It seems to me that humans tend to cooperate out of transactional self-interest while other creatures do it more for fun.
Take fireflies. This time of year in Iowa, lawns and fields pulse at night with the quiet, rhythmic mating signals of the bioluminescent bugs. Setting aside the enviable energy efficiency of their tummies which produce powerful illumination with almost no heat and the fact that, of the more than 100 species of firefly in North America alone, each has its own identifying flash code, lightning bugs can also do something else very special. They can synchronize.
The latest issue of Science Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, considers the curious phenomenon of how and why lightning bugs sometimes flash simultaneously. After all, lightning bugs are individuals. Each attends to its own private bug business. Lightning bugs are not known to hang out in hives like bees or in colonies like ants. Fireflies don’t gather food together or serve a lightning bug queen. They generally keep to themselves. Plus, when the airborne male firefly flashes his stuff to the girl fireflies in the grass, it would appear he isn’t interested in sharing. So why would he invite competition by flashing in unison with his rivals?
Science Advances doesn’t actually know why. But they think they know when. Researchers believe that sparser populations of fireflies don’t synchronize. However, when enough of them get together and the temperature is high enough, they can really get the party started. Like doing “the wave” in a football stadium. One fan by himself or herself isn’t going to do the wave. What would be the fun of that? But put hundreds of fans together with enough beer and the wave happens spontaneously.
For hundreds of years, people have marveled at how thousands of fireflies could perfectly synchronize their silent symphony, all lighting up a riverbank or a pasture on cue as if directed by some unseen conductor. In their conclusion, the researchers for Science Advances add to the mystery of firefly synchronization, suggesting that the insects will flash in unison across a distance of hundreds of yards — some behind trees or in the grass where they would be unable to observe and copy their neighbor. And yet, they manage to keep in perfect time.
So why do fireflies sometimes synchronize? I think they do it for fun. I think lightning bugs are major party animals. They probably know they live for only a couple of weeks and they’re going to let their little light shine while they can. It’s a good thing we can’t hear them celebrating. Between their flashing and their whooping, those bugs would keep us up all night.