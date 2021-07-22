We recently celebrated a wonderful Heritage Days in Mount Vernon. It was especially poignant after a year and a half of cancelled celebrations, festivals, and milestones. Even the cooler weather and rain didn’t stop people from turning out to celebrate the marvelous community that we call home.
Perfectly chosen was this year’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Home.” Even after spending so much time in our homes, we were all glad to celebrate the town of our residence or roots. As an 8-year resident of Mount Vernon, I love seeing people come “home” for Heritage Days.
Watching families and classmates reunite over Heritage Days is special. People can take the time to catch up and reflect on days gone by. Newcomers can learn about the legacy of Mount Vernon and the many special people who worked hard to build a sense of community and belonging here.
I love that ninth-graders at Mount Vernon High School spend a unit in their U.S. History class learning the history of Mount Vernon and present projects on a particular part of Mount Vernon’s past that they have researched. Attending these nights has taught me many things about our wonderful town.
I’ve been thinking about the quote from The Wizard of Oz that was chosen for the theme for this year. I looked up the entire quote that Dorothy says to Toto and Auntie Em when she returns home after her adventure in Oz: “Oh, but anyway, Toto, we’re home. Home! And this is my room and you’re all here. And I’m not gonna leave here ever, ever again, because I love you all, and oh Auntie Em, there’s no place like home!”
So, what makes a place feel like home? For Dorothy it wasn’t just being back in her room, but it was being there, surrounded by the people she loved and the relief to see familiar things after being away for what seemed so long. She felt such an affinity for all of this that she never wanted to leave her home again.
Joseph Dougherty, a television producer, said “There’s something that happens to you when you come back to your hometown.” I believe that the “something” is that you feel enveloped in comfort and nostalgia by being surrounded by familiar streets and homes and people. Of course things change when we spend time away from a place, but it’s always reassuring to find that some things are still the same.
We felt so welcomed into our neighborhood when we moved here in July of 2013 from Tyler, Texas. We have always gotten to know our neighbors in the many places we have lived, but we were amazed that in Mount Vernon everyone was coming over to introduce themselves and to bring us goodies. It made all the difference as we unpacked and became settled here.
We have always made it a point to embrace whatever town we live in and that has been easy to do in Mount Vernon. Even though we are surrounded by people who have lived here all their lives, we have felt welcomed and a part of things. We now can also say of Mount Vernon, “There’s no place like home.”