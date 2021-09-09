I remember that day years ago. I was in college prep English during the fall of my senior year of high school, with 20 other classmates sharing one of our first essays for peer review. A classmate, Ryan, rolled into class roughly half an hour late, and we all were preparing to hear his excuse, having seen his car pull up five minutes earlier from our third-floor classroom window.
None of us could imagine what he said next, with many of us incredulous about the size of the aircraft he was talking about crashing into the building. Our teacher confirmed that at the end of our class period. The rest of that school day, we watched news footage from a live history event in all of our classes and had discussions about what our response should be. I remember the uncertainty of that day and the days around it, the outrage that started fomenting for retribution.
At 17 and applying for colleges in the coming months, I had to sign up for the selective service in order to apply for college aid. I was wary of being drafted, of how loud the drumbeats of war and conflict were raging in our country.
The draft never was initiated, but I still had high school friends who chose to enlist in the armed forces and serve our country after high school, and a few of those friends eventually served overseas.
Over the course of my adult life, we’ve moved from the quick siege and liberation of Iraq to the invasion and occupation in Afghanistan came to a close.
For an entire generation, we’ve always been involved in conflict in the Middle East during their lives.
I still have conflicted feelings about our response to 9/11 and everything that has come after. Maybe in another 20 years I’ll finally have sorted through those conflicted feelings. Or, more likely, just have more conflicted feelings with the next military conflict we somehow get embroiled in.