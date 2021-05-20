Clearly a lesson of the past 14 months is not to take things for granted. It’s a lesson taken to heart by members of the Class of 2021 as they approach the final days of their high school career. They’ve told us: “We’re grateful for the senior celebrations we’ve been able to have.”
Class of 2021, we’re grateful for everything you’ve given to these communities during your tenures in school.
You’ve given us nail-biting games to cheer along the sidelines and talk about with our neighbors. How about those Lions? What about that Mustang Pride?
You’ve enriched our lives with your embrace of the arts, be those visual, audio or dramatic. Even in the midst of a pandemic, you’ve found ways to make sure the show does go on for you and your castmates, provided it may be with more safety precautions or audience restrictions.
You’ve shown that even in the midst of a pandemic, education mattered to you. That even if it was via a hybrid model to be in person, you wanted school to continue this year.
You’ve shown that altruism, just like past classes, is one of your trademarks. From organizing food drives to highlighting the need for more social justice reform, you have put the needs of others ahead of your own.
You, students, have made our lives in these communities better, and this village is better for having been here to support you in your endeavors.
Best of luck to wherever your dreams and passions carry you, Class of 2021. We’re grateful to be part of your journey.