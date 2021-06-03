The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group recently was reapproved as a Main Street Iowa organization for 2021.
As Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, noted in remarks on the organization being renewed as a Main Street community, “during an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts.”
Over the course of 2020, Main Street America noted $4.4 billion in reinvestment, opening 4,356 new businesses, 14,988 new jobs, and more than 983,702 volunteer hours in Main Street Districts across the country.
A lot of work goes into first earning and then maintaining Main Street designation. There’s been significant investment by the cities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon, their residents and their businesses. And an awful lot of blood, sweat and tears from CDG director Joe Jennison. The pay-off of that hard work is evident in this past year.
It puts structures in place to help businesses weather closures and business loss during months of the pandemic. It offers an avenue for people’s great ideas to become a reality.
Main Street offers criteria that help economic development organizations know if their programs are meaningful and sustainable. Criteria include standards such as, “fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.”
And while Main Street America is a tremendous resource, the designation is meaningless without local commitment. The CDG, businesses, and residents of Lisbon and Mount Vernon are national leaders in this regard.
There’s a reason that area businesses here keep getting grants in statewide contests. It reflects the vision of local owners.
There’s a reason festivals in this community get thousands of visitors from around the region. It reflects the creativity of residents and especially our willingness to volunteer.
There’s a reason we’ve weathered this crisis year as well as we have. It’s not been easy, but our road to recovery reflects the way all of us, mechants, customers, friends and neighbors look out for each other.
Having Main Street renewed for another year may be something we all take for granted, but it is not a given. The signs and the logos mark a great deal of investment by the work of Jennison, the CDG committee, board, volunteers and others to make this community the gem that we can all be proud of.