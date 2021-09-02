Southeast Linn Community Center is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, with an open house scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6, (Labor Day).
SELCC has been here and serving the community for more than three decades, in a building designed by Ed Sauter behind the Lisbon Public Library.
Even though the organization has a physical location in Lisbon, its outreach and mission covers people who need assistance in both Mount Vernon and Lisbon communities and always has. From clothing at Freestyle Clothing Closet, or rides to and from doctor’s appointments for seniors, to social hours, to community gardens and the food pantry, the SELCC serves our community on multiple fronts.
Even during the pandemic, staff and volunteers have found ways to help this community in new and different ways. While the kids activities were shut down for fall 2020 and spring 2021, those funds were reallocated with blessing from the cities of Mount Vernon and Lisbon to aid people who required additional assistance throughout the pandemic.
As well, SELCC helped sign up hundreds of people for vaccination clinics in late February and early March, when the demand far outstripped supply. It’s an example of how organization leaders identify and address community needs.
SELCC is an organization focused on helping the community in all kinds of ways. As director Nicole McAlexander pointed out, the number of activities and outreach they provide means there are chances for volunteers to get involved in the organization where it suits them most.
So congratulations to SELCC on 35 years. Our thanks go to the founders, who had the foresight to build this pillar of the community. And to all the staff, supporters, volunteers and patrons, who have maintained it.