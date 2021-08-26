Pica: A psychological disorder compelling an individual to ingest items that are essentially inedible. This condition may strike without warning, but is known to affect Iowans between Aug. 12-22 (dates of the All-Iowa Fair).
People with pica will eat dirt, soap, glass, cigarette butts or their own hair. Attendees of the All-Iowa Fair will suddenly abandon previously sensible nutritional habits and devour deep-fried, bacon-wrapped Twinkies, dipped in milk chocolate. The rest of the year, we eat plain oatmeal for breakfast without sugar. We have small curd cottage cheese and string beans. If we’re feeling adventurous, maybe a little meatloaf and mashed potatoes. But during the fair, Iowans eat “Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake”. On purpose.
Only during the fair will an Iowan step up to a concession stand with such an adventurous spirit. “What’ll you have?” the proprietor asks. “I’ll have the cheeseburger — no on second thought, give me the “Islandic Fermented Shark on a Stick.”
I am not making that up. You can actually order the salty, sour, swampy Icelandic tidbit for the enticing price of three bucks. For that much, you get only one small, stomach-churning bite. If you feel you want another one — don’t worry, you won’t. (And don’t even think about riding the roller coaster afterwards!)
Then there’s the “Rattlesnake Sausage” on a stick. I don’t know if that’s just a cute name for chicken or if it really is made from an angry, poisonous reptile. Maybe it’s like that saying about laws and sausage: it’s better to not know what’s in them — like venom and scales.
The fair item that won the 2021 People’s Choice Award for the Best New Food sounds delicious. “The Chicken and Egg Salad” by Cluckin’ Coop is made with celery, cranberries, cilantro, smoked paprika, cabbage and toasted pecans laid on a bed of warm fry bread. Last place went to the “Kim Reynolds,” a quarter-pound of boiled bull, wrapped in marshmallow fluff and served on your choice of buffalo chips or a surgical mask. Virtually impossible to swallow, the item is expected to be discontinued by 2023.
What’s a fair without cotton candy? For $7, you can treat your tastebuds to a “Punch o’ Pickle” — you guessed it — pickle-flavored cotton candy. If that sounds too boring, how about a cup of “Fruity Habanero Bacon Cotton Candy?” Be sure to have a friend standing by with water and a defibrillator.
And what is with this obsession with bacon at the All-Iowa Fair? For the piggish price of $25, JR’s South Pork Ranch will sell you an “Emergency Bacon Stash Fanny Pack” stuffed with bacon that will have you rooting around in it all day without fear of running out.
After a day at the fair, dining on snakes and fried Twinkies and rotting shark, the prospect of getting pica and eating your own hair doesn’t seem so weird.