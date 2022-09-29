Early out activitiesLooking for a fun adventure for your early-out days during Iowa’s Healthiest State Month in October? Head to Central Park for an afternoon of fun. Whether you hike the Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Trail, play at the playground, explore one of the parks many hiking trails, wet a line to catch a fish, or simply bring some books to read there are many ways to unplug and unwind in the great outdoors.
While at the park don’t forget to check out October Early Out Wednesdays at the Central Park Nature Center featuring a special exhibit “We All Have Skeletons” with fun educational displays and activities on vertebrate animals and their special adaptations. Early-Out Wednesdays in October occur on Oct 5, 12, 19, and 26 and are come and go events from 1- 4 p.m.. For more information visit https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/
OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) — Maquoketa River Fall Colors Paddle Join the Jones, Jackson, and Dubuque County Conservation Department Staff on Friday, October 14 for a “Maquoketa River Fall Colors Paddle” OWLS (Older Livelier Wiser Souls) Event. This year’s 9.6 mile paddle will take us from the HWY 136 River Access to the Canton Bridge Access along the South Fork of the Maquoketa River.
Learn a little about the archaeology, history, and geology of the area through a short presentation before we begin paddling. Then prepare to enjoy the beauties of autumn as we float past heavily wooded bluffs, bedrock boulders, rocky outcroppings, scenic vistas, and remnants of forgone times.
Participants should bring their own kayak or canoes, paddles, pfd’s, dry bags, extra dry clothing, warm aquatic footwear, sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks/lunch, and drinking water. A limited number of kayaks and equipment are available for rent. This outing is river level and weather dependent.
Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Hwy. 136 Access to drop off watercraft and participants and at 9 a.m. at the Canton Bridge Access to drop off vehicles and shuttle drivers back to the put-in site. Introductions, history, and safety talk will take place at 10 a.m. at the Hwy. 136 Access. Those planning on attending should pre-register at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx
Older Wiser Livelier (OWL) events are sponsored by Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones County Conservation Departments. OWL programs offer the opportunity for like-minded adults to get together and have a great time while learning more about the world around them. OWLS host speakers as well plan trips throughout the tri-state area.