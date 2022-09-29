Early out activitiesLooking for a fun adventure for your early-out days during Iowa’s Healthiest State Month in October? Head to Central Park for an afternoon of fun. Whether you hike the Jones County Wild for Reading StoryWalk Trail, play at the playground, explore one of the parks many hiking trails, wet a line to catch a fish, or simply bring some books to read there are many ways to unplug and unwind in the great outdoors.

While at the park don’t forget to check out October Early Out Wednesdays at the Central Park Nature Center featuring a special exhibit “We All Have Skeletons” with fun educational displays and activities on vertebrate animals and their special adaptations. Early-Out Wednesdays in October occur on Oct 5, 12, 19, and 26 and are come and go events from 1- 4 p.m.. For more information visit https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation/

