Lisbon Historical Preservation Commission is still seeking a second bid for companies who can remove lead paint from buildings.
The commission had a portion of lead paint removed by Bi-State Masonry in early summer, but the one application of chemicals did not remove all of the paint.
Rebecca Hess of the commission said the struggle is that many of the companies who did lead paint removal are no longer doing it.
While the history center has received grants for other brick and repair work to the building, they can not move forward until the lead paint is removed from the exterior of the building.
“We can’t do any of the tuckpointing work or brickwork until that is fixed,” Hess said.
Hess, Brandon Siggins and Christina McGraine were meeting with the State Historical Preservation Commission office to make sure they are doing things correctly to maintain grant funds they have received, as the work is still in progress on the west wall of the History Center.
Lisbon public works director Travis Bagby said that a contractor hired to work on the drainage spouts has recommended that the center also have someone look at the roof to make sure the downspout is connected properly.
Hess said that the lead paint removal could be delayed until spring 2023.