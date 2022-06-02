The rain couldn’t stop Mount Vernon Marching Band’s Parade-A-Thon Wednesday, May 25.
The event just moved into the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, where members of the Marching Band (comprised of incoming ninth graders and the sophomore through junior members of the high school band) were able to perform a few songs they have prepped for activities coming up within the next few weeks.
Band director Scott Weber explained that while the Parade-A-Thon is a fundraiser for the marching band, the event also serves another purpose.
“It’s an opportunity for our middle school band members to play with the high school marching band for the first time,” Weber said. “This helps give them an opportunity to form a bond with some of our band members before they return to play with the band for marching band camp this summer.”
One of the things Weber prides in the marching and concert bands is having a family atmosphere.
“We don’t want any of these students to change their personalities, we want them to be themselves,” Weber said.
The band, if the numbers from the incoming freshman class all stay, will be 116 members strong.
“This is also a great chance for incoming ninth-graders to make 115 other friends before the first day of school even starts,” Weber said.
Weber said next fall will see the band playing at four home football games and seven marching band competitions, running from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15.
The school year will conclude with the marching band performing at Washington, D.C., next May.
Weber said this year’s theme will be a James Bond theme, and they are already working with the person who will design the drill patterns for the marching band show.
“It’s going to have nearly three times the body movement and marching, which means Marching Band Camp is going to be crucial for many band members to get these drill steps learned,” Weber said.
During the Parade-A-Thon members played the school fight song, as well as three songs performed at the Memorial Day celebration – God Bless America, Battle Hymn of the Republic and a salute to the Armed Forces medley.