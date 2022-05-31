Beginning June 1, all parking lots around Small Sports Center at Cornell will be closed through the rest of the summer due to renovations at the Small Sports Center and parking lot.
Mount Vernon activities director Matt Thede said that this will take organization and creativity on how we make all of this work with buses, opposing teams, entry, concessions stocking, officials.
"Thanks for all of your flexibility in making this work," Thede said. "I apologize for the inconveniences this places on everyone. This will be quite the facility once this project completes this fall - excited for the great additions happening."
If you attend baseball games at Cornell, this will impact where you should park.
For Mount Vernon players and umpires - players need to park on Eight Avenue or in the parking lot at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street. They should then walk through the left field gate to enter the field area.
Visiting Teams - Buses should park on First Street and walk to the NE on the east side of the sports center, and then to the NW down the path outside the right field line to the first base dugout.
Spectators/Fans/Public - Fans can park along First Street or Eightth Ave (wherever is legal parking) and need to enter through the right field access area to sit in the bleachers. Fans can sit in the outfield if they desire.
Currently, there is no handicap entrance to the bleacher area. Handicap entrance is along Eighth Avenue and those fans will have to sit outside of left field along the sidewalk.