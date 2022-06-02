Pat Dumolien draws teaching career to close By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Jun 2, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pat Dumolien will be retiring from Lisbon Schools at the conclusion of this school year.Dumolien has been a teacher at the Lisbon School District for the past 22 years. Prior to teaching at Lisbon, she taught at Linn-Mar School District in Marion and St. Jude’s School in Cedar Rapids. Buy Now Pat Dumolien will be retiring from teaching at the Lisbon school year this year, drawing a 22 year teaching at Lisbon to a close. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo “I’m definitely going to miss impacting the students at Lisbon schools,” Dumolien said.Dumolien graduated from St. Ambrose University with an undergraduate degree in education and earned her master’s degree there as well.Dumolien said as a primary educator, she has always had students eager to learn on a number of subjects, and that was something she always appreciated.She also always wanted to be a teacher, a career that has run somewhat in her family.She had a grandmother, aunts and even sisters who got into education.With her retirement, she and her husband Kurt, look to spend more time with their four children Jordan, Emily, Logan and Tara, as well as three grandchildren.“We also have a 25-acre property of timber that we’re working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to restore to native plant species, like prairie,” Dumolien said.She will also spend more time with reading, games and “being more artsy than she currently is.”“I wish Lisbon continued success in the future,” Dumolien said. “I’m definitely going to miss the staff and students at this building in the future.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusMemorial Day marked in fullAnamosa girls golf: Climbing the standingsAnamosa girls golf: Going back-to-back Images Videos