Pat Dumolien will be retiring from Lisbon Schools at the conclusion of this school year.

Dumolien has been a teacher at the Lisbon School District for the past 22 years. Prior to teaching at Lisbon, she taught at Linn-Mar School District in Marion and St. Jude’s School in Cedar Rapids.

Pat Dumolien
“I’m definitely going to miss impacting the students at Lisbon schools,” Dumolien said.

Dumolien graduated from St. Ambrose University with an undergraduate degree in education and earned her master’s degree there as well.

Dumolien said as a primary educator, she has always had students eager to learn on a number of subjects, and that was something she always appreciated.

She also always wanted to be a teacher, a career that has run somewhat in her family.

She had a grandmother, aunts and even sisters who got into education.

With her retirement, she and her husband Kurt, look to spend more time with their four children Jordan, Emily, Logan and Tara, as well as three grandchildren.

“We also have a 25-acre property of timber that we’re working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to restore to native plant species, like prairie,” Dumolien said.

She will also spend more time with reading, games and “being more artsy than she currently is.”

“I wish Lisbon continued success in the future,” Dumolien said. “I’m definitely going to miss the staff and students at this building in the future.”

