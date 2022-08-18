Patricia Ann (Ruggeberg) Traver, 79, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Hallmark Care Center, after a two-year struggle with Bulbar Palsy/ALS, keeping her good spirits, humor and wit, until the last few days of her fight. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.

Patricia was born Dec. 26, 1942, to Harold and Lois (Allison) Ruggeberg in Welton. Raised on the farm, Pat’s youth was spent taking care of livestock, gardening, baling hay and many other farm chores. Pat graduated from Welton high school, class of 1960 as Valedictorian. She was active in basketball, softball, chorus, band, brass quintet and plays. Pat was president and vice-president of student council and member of the annual staff.

