Patricia Ann (Ruggeberg) Traver, 79, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Hallmark Care Center, after a two-year struggle with Bulbar Palsy/ALS, keeping her good spirits, humor and wit, until the last few days of her fight. Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is assisting the family.
Patricia was born Dec. 26, 1942, to Harold and Lois (Allison) Ruggeberg in Welton. Raised on the farm, Pat’s youth was spent taking care of livestock, gardening, baling hay and many other farm chores. Pat graduated from Welton high school, class of 1960 as Valedictorian. She was active in basketball, softball, chorus, band, brass quintet and plays. Pat was president and vice-president of student council and member of the annual staff.
Patricia married Dean Carl Traver, July 28, 1961, in Dewitt. They raised four children, Jeffrey (Melanie) Traver of Yamhill, Ore., Julie Traver of Des Moines, Brian (Christine) Traver of Reston, Va. and Greg (Kari) Traver of Grimes. Additionally, Pat was blessed with three grandchildren, Joshua Humphrey, Faith Traver and Chloe Traver. She worked as a housewife and mother. Pat was also a partner and “Girl-Friday” to the family electronics business for over twenty years. She was a flower lover, vegetable gardener, canner, baker and cook. In between, Pat was a Cub Scout Den mother for a time, and a 50-year member of the Social Circle Club. She was a prolific acrylic painter, loved antiques, dancing and travel. An avid reader, Pat collected a library of over 1000 volumes. She was a writer of long letters to her friends, and a children’s book (unpublished). Pat loved PBS mysteries and dramas.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Dean; the above-named children and grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Bill) Smith and Judy (John) DeTellum and brother, Alan (Monica) Ruggeberg, all of DeWitt.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois; paternal and maternal grandparents; three aunts, Thelma, Margaret, Vinnetta and five uncles, Everett, Kenneth, Leo, Daryl and Vernon.
Patricia chose cremation and a memorial will be announced at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in Patricia’s name and should be directed toward ALS research.
Please share your support and memories with Pat’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.