Patricia “Trisha” Stork, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital. She chose to be a donor through the Iowa Donor Network to help improve the lives of others. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in Iowa and Kansas City at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Trisha and her family.
Patricia Annmarie Bose-Horton was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo., daughter of Paul and Vicki (Lalley) Horton. She graduated from Truman High School in 1970. She was introduced to Donald Stork by friends Melodie and Greg, and they were married April 5, 2005 in Kansas City. Trisha enjoyed gardening, beautiful flowers, artistic crafting, including painting, sewing, knitting, and crocheting, baking and cooking, especially porkchops and potatoes, baked beans, lemon meringue pie and her famous Thanksgiving sweet potatoes. She was a social woman who easily made many friends.
Survivors include her husband, Don; daughter, Carrie (Eddie) Lewis; step-daughters, Shelly Stork and Kathy (Ben) Madison; grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan, and Devan Lewis and Christian and Carter Madison; great-granddaughter, Daphne Lewis; siblings, Terre Sciolaro, Paul Horton, and Melissa Garcia; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; her long time and close friends, Susan Murphy, Melodie and Greg Harris, Connie Rodriguez, Jim and Pam Jensen, Mike and Cheryl Haedt, and Mike LewAllan; Don’s family, including parents, Dorothy and Bill Stork; sister, Linda (Bob) Mersch; uncle, Glenn Whitman; cousin, Diana Jeffrey and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John; sister, Ronni and brother-in-law, Ray.
In lieu of sending flowers, please plant a flower or tree in memory of Trisha’s love for watching them grow.
Please share your support and memories with Trisha’s family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.