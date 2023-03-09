Patsy Lee (Spangler) Sommerville, 93, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully March 3, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Burial will follow at the Mount Vernon Cemetery.

Patsy was born Sept. 5, 1929, to Cyril and Gladys (Wilson) Spangler in Creston. She spent many of her younger years moving with her family from town to town in Iowa, based on where her father’s job was located. She was a 1947 graduate of Anamosa High School. Patsy worked at Cornell College in Mount Vernon until she married Ernest Sommerville, Jr. in August 1958. The couple moved to Michigan, then Florida, before returning to Iowa in 1962. Patsy returned to Cornell College in June 1962, working in the Registrar’s office until her retirement in May 1994.

