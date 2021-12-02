The council approved moving Phase 1 of the sports complex out to bids, with Third Avenue West being the road outlet to the park complex.
Lisa Burch of YTT Engineering presented a visual of Third Avenue with the sidewalks and roads enlarged to fit the widened road and adding a five-foot sidewalk on the south side of the road to extend to the park.
“We know West Third Avenue is not centered in the right of way, but we’ll maintain the north line of the road in this project and expand the road to the south,” Burch said.
That will mean an additional eight feet of road width will be added to the project, but that does not encroach beyond the city’s already established right of way.
Burch said that trees might be impacted by the expansion of the road. There is also a garden on a property on the south side of Third Avenue West that will be impacted.
That home is owned by the McHendree family, who were attending the meeting via Zoom.
“This extension of the road size is going to impact our home,” Alexandra McHendree said. “It’s going to impact our mailboxes, our utilities and a garden we have on our property.”
The McHendree’s moved to the property in 2017, and there were no plans for the park complex to utilize Third Avenue West until the past couple months.
“Having a five-foot walking path on our side of the street was not something we were expecting when we moved in here,” McHendree said. “That’s not me nay-saying this project, I love the project you guys are working on, just that as a property owner, this is going to impact us.”
The McHendrees are concerned again about the young families who live in the neighborhood who will be impacted by the increased traffic along this stretch of road to the sporting complex.
Lisbon City Council member Stephanie Kamberling reminded McHendree that anything the city does to relocate utilities and mailboxes will be paid by the City to make things right with the landowners, and the project is still being platted by surveyors to help give homeowners in the area a visual of how much of their property will be impacted by the roads and sidewalks before it goes out to bid.
A public hearing on the project prior to bid letting will be held at the Dec. 13 Lisbon City Council meeting. The project is slated to go out for bids by the end of December, with work to begin in early spring on phase 1 of the sports complex, which will add a number of soccer fields and baseball diamonds to be used in the athletic complex.