Julia Andrews and Dr. Ian Moschenross played a benefit piano concert for the Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association at the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Sept. 21. The event was a way to raise funds for the Association and also to showcase the talents of these pianists using the Concert Grand Steinway and Baby Grand Steinway that are part of the new Performing Arts Center.
Andrews is an active performer of chamber music and jazz piano across the Midwest. She graduated with a master of music degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She graduated summa cum laude with two bachelors’ of music degrees in piano and music theory form Texas Tech University. She has served on the piano faculties of Knox, Monmouth, and Cornell College. She owns and teaches piano at Music Works Studio in Mount Vernon.
Moschenross is an active soloist and collaborator in the region. He earned the bachelor of arts degree in music from Hanover College. He also earned the master of music and doctor of musical arts degrees in piano performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He teaches applied and group piano as well as music theory courses at Central College in Pella, where he holds the post of professor of music. Previous to his appointment at Central College, Dr. Moschenross was professor of music at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill.
The piano concert was entitled “From Tragedy to Triumph: The C minor Piano Concerti of Mozart and Beethoven.” The audience was enthralled with the performance, especially with the opportunity to hear live music performed by professional musicians.
The Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association is extremely grateful for the generosity of these performers for providing this concert and for the donations given by the attendees. More than $2,000 was raised that night, which will be used to support the many fine arts programs throughout the school district.