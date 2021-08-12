The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG), a Main Street Iowa Organization, will be hosting a volunteer recognition celebration Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Memorial Park, 311 1st St. NW.
This event, with a theme of “Picnic in the Park,” celebrates the 509 registered CDG volunteers who cumulatively have logged more than 60,501 volunteer hours since the organization began in 2008.
Bon Appetit will be catering the event with individual picnic boxed lunches and water, while supplies last. Volunteers are planning games for young and old alike, and the event is free and open to everyone.
Also, the Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Committee of the Year, Event of the Year, Project of the Year and Citizen of the Year honors will be recognized. In addition, CDG will be presenting awards to two outstanding volunteer board members: Casey Krall and Kate Rose.
Awards to be presented include:
Volunteer of the Year: Mike Smith
Committee of the Year: Outdoor Dining Committee
Event of the Year: Magical Night
Project of the Year: Cold Turkey Project
Business of the Year: Kae Apothecary
Citizen(s) of the Year: You, We, Us
“I hope the entire community will turn out to picnic with and to celebrate our wonderful volunteers,” said Joe Jennison, director of the CDG. “Please plan to come out and join us in thanking all of the people who make our communities better.”
In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the basement of the Methodist Church.