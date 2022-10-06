Lisbon and Springville superintendent Autumn Pino was honored with the University of Northern Iowa Legacy Award Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Dr. Kenneth Hayes, with the educational leadership program at UNI, presented Pino with the award.
“I’m proud to present Autumn with this award,” Hayes said.
Pino completed her bachelor and masters degrees at Loras College and was an alum of the university of Northern Iowa in their superintendent program.
“Autumn has been a leader in this state for more than 20 years,” Hayes said. “She’s led diversity and equity efforts at a number of schools, and has served as an administrator at all levels in education in her career.”
Hayes said her dedication to students has been important to her.
Trustworthy, passionate, dedicated, focused, caring and professional are just some of the words that are mentioned in the letters of recommendation for Pino.
“She has earned the respect of so many other professionals because she leads by example,” Hayes said. “Lisbon and Springville are going to be better with her leadership.”
Pino said it meant a lot to her that so many members of the UNI educational psychology, foundations and leadership studies department made the trek to present the award to her Tuesday.
“That so many of you took time out of your days to be here with me means a lot,” Pino said.
Pino also noted it is her honor to serve the students, one of the primary focuses of her career.