Lisbon and Springville superintendent Autumn Pino was honored with the University of Northern Iowa Legacy Award Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Autumn Pino Award 1
Dr. Kenneth Hayes of University of Northern Iowa presents Lisbon and Springville Superintendent Autumn Pino with the Legacy Award at a ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Dr. Kenneth Hayes, with the educational leadership program at UNI, presented Pino with the award.

Autumn Pino Award 2
Autumn with her family – Husband Alejandro, and children Oliver and Lily at the Legacy Award event.

