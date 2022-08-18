More than 100 pieces of art created by Professor of Art Anthony Plaut during his 34-year career will be on display at Cornell College’s Peter Paul Luce Gallery in McWethy Hall from Sept. 9 through Nov. 16.
This retrospective exhibition of visual art, “An Array of Wonders: Past, Present, and Future,” includes many pieces produced during Plaut’s years of teaching at the college. This solo exhibition will include drawings, paintings, sculptures, video, and mechanical contraptions.
“My art has changed a lot over the years in terms of media and theme,” Plaut said. “But if there is a common element, it’s that much of my work contains an aspect of mystery or apparent magic. I like art that seems to have come about in impossible ways. I want my audience to wonder about what it is that they are seeing.”
Plaut, who retired last spring, will discuss his work during two public receptions. The long-time art professor will speak at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, during a reception that runs from 3-5 p.m. The second event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21, as part of Cornell College’s Homecoming 2022 Weekend with a reception in the Luce Gallery from 3–5 p.m. Again, at 4 p.m. Plaut will speak briefly and answer questions.
During his time at Cornell College, Plaut taught photography, painting, drawing, collage and assemblage, and an upper-level seminar for advanced art majors. He also mentored many students through their thesis projects and served as the chair of the Department of Art and Art History for many years.