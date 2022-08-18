More than 100 pieces of art created by Professor of Art Anthony Plaut during his 34-year career will be on display at Cornell College’s Peter Paul Luce Gallery in McWethy Hall from Sept. 9 through Nov. 16.

Anthony Plaut
Buy Now

Anthony Plaut, Cornell College’s retired professor of art, will host a gallery in Cornell College’s Peter Paul Luce Gallery in McWethy Hall from Sept. 9 through Nov. 16.

This retrospective exhibition of visual art, “An Array of Wonders: Past, Present, and Future,” includes many pieces produced during Plaut’s years of teaching at the college. This solo exhibition will include drawings, paintings, sculptures, video, and mechanical contraptions.

Vase
Buy Now

One of Anthony Plaut’s pieces on display at the gallery Sept. 9 through Nov. 16.
Bagel Cat
Buy Now
Pretzel
Buy Now

Recommended for you