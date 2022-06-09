Point 5K Chocolate Stroll run held By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Jun 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They were off and back to the finish line almost as soon as they left Saturday, at the second annual Point 5K event in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, June 4. Buy Now Victory in completing a Point 5K tastes a lot like Yoo-Hoo, as family Adeleine, Adam and John Laborde demonstrated at the conclusion of the Point 5K Saturday, June 4. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The top three finishers in each age group recieved chocolate medals, wrapped in gold, silver and bronze colored foil.As well, all participants recieved a decal and Yoo-Hoo and granola bars.More than 20 runners and walkers took part in the race, which took from Mount Vernon City Hall to Memorial Park and back again, utilizing the sidewalks between the two locations. Buy Now The top three finishers in the adult division bite their medals following the completion of the Point 5K. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo Cheers went up from a number of attendees of the Chocolate Stroll as racers sped by Saturday morning. Buy Now The Point 5K runners and walkers take off from the sstarting line near Mount Vernon City Hall Saturday, June 4. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo The top adult finishers were all visitors, many with ties to Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids and wanting to do something fun while visiting Iowa. Buy Now Walkers and runners complete the loop around the water tower as they head back to the Mount Vernon City Hall during the Point 5K Chocolate Stroll. Nathan Countryman | Staff photo As a special treat, the last three finishers also received medals in the event. (Your news editor was the final finisher in said event) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save nathan.countryman Author email Follow nathan.countryman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsAnamosa trapshooting: Early to rise, early to shooting workMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programBradley, Zirkelbach earn Republican nominationsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Reaping the rewards of runningAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangFive battle next month for Supervisor’s raceJones County Supervisor District 3 primarySusan Jane (Peet) SchmidtNew principal search starts Images Videos