They were off and back to the finish line almost as soon as they left Saturday, at the second annual Point 5K event in uptown Mount Vernon Saturday, June 4.

Point 5K Chocolate Stroll 4
Victory in completing a Point 5K tastes a lot like Yoo-Hoo, as family Adeleine, Adam and John Laborde demonstrated at the conclusion of the Point 5K Saturday, June 4.

The top three finishers in each age group recieved chocolate medals, wrapped in gold, silver and bronze colored foil.

As well, all participants recieved a decal and Yoo-Hoo and granola bars.

More than 20 runners and walkers took part in the race, which took from Mount Vernon City Hall to Memorial Park and back again, utilizing the sidewalks between the two locations.

Point 5K Chocolate Stroll 1
The top three finishers in the adult division bite their medals following the completion of the Point 5K.

Cheers went up from a number of attendees of the Chocolate Stroll as racers sped by Saturday morning.

Point 5K Chocolate Stroll 2
The Point 5K runners and walkers take off from the sstarting line near Mount Vernon City Hall Saturday, June 4.

The top adult finishers were all visitors, many with ties to Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids and wanting to do something fun while visiting Iowa.

Point 5K Chocolate Stroll 3
Walkers and runners complete the loop around the water tower as they head back to the Mount Vernon City Hall during the Point 5K Chocolate Stroll.

As a special treat, the last three finishers also received medals in the event. (Your news editor was the final finisher in said event)

