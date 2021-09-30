Police call log 9/20-27 Sep 30, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police Call Log Sept. 20-27Sept. 20- alarm, 100 blk E business 30, LisbonSept. 20 - accident, Hwy 1 roundabout, Mount VernonSept. 21 - medical, 100 blk W. South St, LisbonSept. 21 - citizen assist, 600 blk N. Washington St, LisbonSept. 21 - runaway (found), 600 blk 5th Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 21 - suspicious activity, 100 blk 7th St SE, Mount VernonSept. 21 - theft, 800 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonSept. 21 - fraud, 1000 blk N Washington St, LisbonSept. 22 - medical, 100 blk W. South St, LisbonSept. 22 - accident, 1st St E, Mount VernonSept. 22 - medical, highway 30, Mount VernonSept. 22 - agency assist, 300 blk Wolfe Ln, Mount VernonSept. 23 - agency assist- suspicious vehicle, 600 blk W. Mount Vernon Rd, Mount VernonSept. 23 - fraud, Mount Vernon- Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonSept. 23 - accident, 100 blk N Washington St, LisbonSept. 23 - fraud, 200 1ST AVE NW, Mount VernonSept. 23 - dog at large, 400 blk N. Washington St, LisbonSept. 23 - car unlock, 900 blk Walter St, LisbonSept. 23 - agency assist- medical, 1200 blk White Oak Ave, LisbonSept. 24- car unlock, 100 blk IA-1 S, Mount VernonSept. 24- suspicious activity, 20 blk Country Club Dr S, Mount VernonSept. 24- alarm, 700 blk 1st Ave S, Mount VernonSept. 24- noise complaint, 300 blk 3rd St NW, Mount VernonSept. 24- assault, 100 blk Pride St, LisbonSept. 24- motorist assist, 1st Ave, Mount VernonSept. 24- citizen assist, 1225 blk 1st Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 24- suspicious vehicle, 7th St NE, Mount VernonSept. 25- disturbance, 500 blk 3rd Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 25- medical, 600 blk 1st St W, Mount VernonSept. 26- suspicious activity, 100 blk 1st St W, Mount VernonSept. 26- dogs at large, 400 blk 3rd Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 26- dispute, 1225 blk 1st Ave NW, Mount VernonSept. 26- medical, 1200 blk 3rd St SW, Mount VernonSept. 26- gas leak, 400 blk 2nd Ave SW, Mount VernonSept. 27- suspicious vehicles, 1300 blk Bryant Rd, Mount VernonSept. 27- suspicious vehicle, Hwy 1, Mount VernonSept. 27- suspicious persons, 1st Ave E, LisbonPublished in the Sun Oct. 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesShelter unveils phase one of dog parkOne dead in I-80 crash in Johnson CountySteven Ray BakerGovernor Reynolds announces broadband grant recipients of $100M investmentMidland cross country: Coming together as oneSpringville volleyball: Title run just startingAnamosa tweaks COVID policyAnamosa cross country: State-ranked programAnamosa volleyball: Sweep so satisfyingPumpkinfest to honor first responders Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.