Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, Aug. 16, to the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 23.

Aug. 16 – Gas main issue, 1700 blk Palisades Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 16 – Animal control, 941 business 30, Lisbon

Aug. 16 – Civil dispute, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 16 – Medical, 500 blk 10th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 16 – Burglary, 100 blk First Ave NE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 16 – Agency assist — alarm, 400 blk Spring Creek Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 16 – Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk First St E, Mount Vernon

Aug. 17 – Motorist assist, Fifth St E, Lisbon

Aug. 17 – Citizen assist, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 17 – Citizen assist, 300 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 17 – Medical, 300 blk E Market St, Lisbon

Aug. 17 – Fire, Apple Creek Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 18 – Suspicious vehicle, Second Ave. NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 18 – Animal control, 800 blk W. Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 18 – Forgery, 300 blk IA-1, Mount Vernon

Aug. 18 – Motorist assist, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Aug. 18 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk Alexander Ave, Lisbon

Aug. 19 – Citizen assist, 100 business 30, Mount Vernon

Aug. 19 – Medical, 200 blk Seventh St NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 19 – Citizen assist, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon

Aug. 19 – Citizen assist, 100 blk Oakridge Dr, Mount Vernon

Aug. 20 – Disturbance, Seventh St NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 20 – Theft from vehicle, 300 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon

Aug. 20 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 20 – Agency assist — disturbance, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mount Vernon

Aug. 20 – Hit and run, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 21 – Agency assist- medical, Hillcrest Heights Ln, Mount Vernon

Aug. 21 – Suspicious persons, 300 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 22 – Disturbance, 300 blk Second St NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 22 – Agency assist — pursuit, 400 blk Cedar River Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 22 – Medical, 800 blk business 30, Lisbon

Aug. 22 – Medical, 800 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 22 – Agency assist — suspicious vehicle, Goudy Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 22 – Disturbance, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

