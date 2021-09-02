Police call log Aug. 23 through Aug 30 Sep 2, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, Aug. 23, to the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 30.Aug. 23 – Alarm, 400 blk S. Washington St, LisbonAug. 23 – Motorist assist, Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 23 – Accident, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 23 – Warrant, 600 blk First St W, Mount VernonAug. 23 – Car unlock, 500 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonAug. 23 – Welfare check, 300 blk W South St, LisbonAug. 23 – Dispute, 500 blk B Ave SE, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Medical, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Citizen assist, Police Station, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Suspicious person, Bryant Rd, Mount VernonAug. 25 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 25 – Fire alarm, 200 blk School St, LisbonAug. 25 – Alarm, 400 blk Lincoln Hwy E, LisbonAug. 25 – Medical, 200 E. Main St, LisbonAug. 25 – Agency assist — car accident, Hwy 30, Mount VernonAug. 26 – Citizen assist, business 30, Mount VernonAug. 27 – Dog bite, 300 First Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 27 – Dog bite, 100 blk S. Walnut St, LisbonAug. 27 – Car accident, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonAug. 27 – Car unlock, 100 blk Third St NE, Mount VernonAug. 27 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, LisbonAug. 27 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Agency assist — medical, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Fire alarm, 200 blk business 30, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Alarm, 700 blk First Ave S, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Agency assist — car accident, Hwy 30Aug. 28 – Medical, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonAug. 29 – Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk 1st Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 29 – Medical, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonAug. 30 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 10th Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 30 – Alarm, 700 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMV moms turn plant-power into transformational businessBecker back in classroomSpringville volleyball preview: Taking them one game at a timeBolts take on new district with new coachAnamosa football preview: Putting in the extra work to winArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerCenter Point Chiropractic welcomes Dr. FisherMidland football: Lightning strikes immediatelyCornell Service dayAnamosa teacher bios Images Videos