Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, Aug. 23, to the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 30.

Aug. 23 – Alarm, 400 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon

Aug. 23 – Motorist assist, Fifth Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 23 – Accident, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Aug. 23 – Warrant, 600 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

Aug. 23 – Car unlock, 500 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

Aug. 23 – Welfare check, 300 blk W South St, Lisbon

Aug. 23 – Dispute, 500 blk B Ave SE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 24 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 24 – Medical, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, Mount Vernon

Aug. 24 – Citizen assist, Police Station, Mount Vernon

Aug. 24 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 24 – Suspicious person, Bryant Rd, Mount Vernon

Aug. 25 – Medical, 300 blk 13th Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 25 – Fire alarm, 200 blk School St, Lisbon

Aug. 25 – Alarm, 400 blk Lincoln Hwy E, Lisbon

Aug. 25 – Medical, 200 E. Main St, Lisbon

Aug. 25 – Agency assist — car accident, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

Aug. 26 – Citizen assist, business 30, Mount Vernon

Aug. 27 – Dog bite, 300 First Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 27 – Dog bite, 100 blk S. Walnut St, Lisbon

Aug. 27 – Car accident, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 27 – Car unlock, 100 blk Third St NE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 27 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, Lisbon

Aug. 27 – Car accident, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Aug. 28 – Agency assist — medical, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mount Vernon

Aug. 28 – Fire alarm, 200 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

Aug. 28 – Alarm, 700 blk First Ave S, Mount Vernon

Aug. 28 – Agency assist — car accident, Hwy 30

Aug. 28 – Medical, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 29 – Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk 1st Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 29 – Medical, 200 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

Aug. 30 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 10th Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Aug. 30 – Alarm, 700 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

