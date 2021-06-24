Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, June 14 to the early morning hours of Monday, June 21.
June 14 - Medical, 200 block Third Ave SW, Mount Vernon
June 14 - Car accident, Hwy 30/Hwy 1 roundabout, Mount Vernon
June 14 - Suspicious activity, 200 block Third Ave E, Lisbon
June 14 - Disturbance, bus 30, Mount Vernon
June 15 - Agency assist- medical, Cedar Co
June 15 - Animal control, 800 block First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 15 - Alarm, 100 block Lincoln Ave, Lisbon
June 16 - Medical, 200 block Second Ave E, Lisbon
June 16 - Suspicious vehicle, Shade Tree Ct, Lisbon
June 16 - Citizen assist, 100 block First St W, Mount Vernon
June 16 - Citizen assist, 300 block Third St SW, Mount Vernon
June 17 - Suspicious person, 300 block Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon
June 17 - Animal control, 800 block First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 17 - Medical, 700 block Fifth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 17 - Agency assist - assault/trespass, Linn Co
June 17 - Disturbance, 1225 block First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 17 - Alarm, 300 block Novak Rd, Lisbon
June 17 - Disturbance/trespass - 400 block Bus. 30, Mount Vernon
June 18 - Suspicious activity, 900 block W. Bus. 30, Lisbon
June 18 - Citizen assist, bus 30, Mount Vernon
June 18 - Medical, 500 block David Dr NE, Mount Vernon
June 19 - Suspicious activity, 200 block School St, Lisbon
June 19 - Car accident, Hwy 1/First Ave, Mount Vernon
June 19 - Fire, 400 block S. Washington St, Lisbon
June 19 - Animal control, 800 block First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 20 - Medical, 200 block W. Main St, Lisbon
June 20 - Car unlock, 700 block Fifth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 20 - Welfare check, 100 block Bus. 30, Lisbon
June 21 - Agency assist - robbery, Linn Co
June 21 - Missing (found) person- 400 block Roosevelt St, Lisbon