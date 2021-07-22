Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, July 12, to the early morning hours of Monday, July 19.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is fundraising for its’ fall performance of Shakespeare in the Park “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” which will be part of the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival in Mount Vernon.
As part of the show, the organization is needing to construct a thrust stage for the Memorial Park Gazebo, which would also allow the organization to make the Shakespeare in the Park performances more annual events. Funds will also help the organization buy additional equipment that could be reused for other portions of the space.
The group is holding a fundraiser via its Facebook page for the cause, and donations of any size benefit the cause. Processing fees are handled by the Facebook platform, so 100 percent of the donations made to the non-profit group go directly to them.
Registration is open for fall sports at the Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department.
Registrations are being taken for flag football, intro to flag football and fall soccer at the moment.
Forms are available at Lisbon City Hall or can be found online at www.cityoflisbon-ia.gov.
Deadline for sign-ups is Friday, Aug. 6. No registrations will be taken after Monday, Aug. 9. If you have questions, call 319-213-4991.
Football camp registration
The Lisbon Lions will be holding a youth football camp August 3 through August 5 at the Lisbon Practice Football Field. The camp runs from 5 to 6 p.m. each evening.
The camp is open for youth in grades third through eighth, with a $30 registration fee. Checks can be made payable to the Lisbon Gridiron Gang.
Registration forms need to be returned to the Lisbon School District office or to coach Whitman at any time, and should include name of athlete, grade they’re in, shirt size, parent or guardian’s name and a signature and an emergency contact number. Walk-ups are also welcome.
If you have any questions, contact Whitman at 319-975-8432.
July 12 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil Ave Se, Mount Vernon
July 13 – Theft, 100 blk E Business 30, Lisbon
July 13 – Medical, 300 blk Business 30, Lisbon
July 14 – Suspicious person, 100 blk S. Chestnut St, Lisbon
July 14 – Medical, 700 blk Meadow Ln Ct, Mount Vernon
July 14 – Theft, 500 blk First St NE, Mount Vernon
July 14 – Disturbance, 100 blk Lincoln Ave, Lisbon
July 14 – Parking complaint, E Market St, Lisbon
July 14 – Harassment, 200 blk First St SE, Mount Vernon
July 15 – Medical, 700 blk Lillian Ln, Lisbon
July 15 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St., Lisbon
July 15 – Vehicle unlock, 500 blk E. South St, Lisbon
July 15 – Parking complaint, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
July 15 – UTV complaint, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
July 15 – Agency assist- car accident, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon
July 16 – Agency assist- domestic, 900 blk Ivanhoe Cir, Mount Vernon
July 16 – Citizen assist, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
July 16 – Traffic control, 100 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
July 16 – Theft, 700 blk 1st Ave S, Mount Vernon
July 16 – Alarm, 700 blk Cedar River Rd, Mount Vernon
July 17 – Burglary, 100 blk E Main St, Lisbon
July 17 – Suspicious person, 300 blk business 30, Mount Vernon
July 17 – Agency assist, Linn Co
July 17 – Disturbance, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
July 18 – Suspicious person, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon
July 18 – Suspicious person, Third St SE, Mount Vernon
July 18 – Burn complaint, 100 blk Lincoln Dr NE, Mount Vernon
July 18 – Medical, 900 blk 2nd Ave N, Mount Vernon
July 18 – Disturbance, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon
July 18 – Medical, 200 blk Business 30, Mount Vernon
July 18 – Parking complaint, 300 E. Market St, Lisbon
July 19 – Disturbance, 900 blk Second Ave N, Mount Vernon