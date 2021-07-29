Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, July 19, to the early morning hours of Monday, July 26.

July 19 – Medical, 400 blk B Ave, Mount Vernon

July 19 – Citizen assist, 600 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

July 19 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon

July 19 – Disturbance, 400 blk Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon

July 20 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30

July 20 – Accident, E. Third Ave, Lisbon

July 20 – Agency assist- accident, Cedar River Rd, Mount Vernon

July 21 – Theft of vehicle (recovered), Police Department, Mount Vernon

July 21 – Medical, 700 blk Meadow Ln Ct, Mount Vernon

July 21 – Motorist assist, N. Washington St, Lisbon

July 21 – Citizen assist, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

July 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk Roosevelt St, Lisbon

July 22 – Parking complaint, 900 blk Summit Ave SW, Mount Vernon

July 22 – Motorist assist, 600 blk business 30, Lisbon

July 22 – Citizen assist, 6th St NE, Mount Vernon

July 23 – Medical assist 1225 First Ave N, Mount Vernon

July 23 – Traffic control, First & First Mount Vernon, Semi stuck on hill

July 23 – Agency Assist LCSO Hwy 30 & Palisades for accident with injury

July 23 – CR Airport — PR Event — Running 4 Heroes welcome

July 24 – Accident with injury — Hwy 1 & Ink Rd

July 24 – Traffic issue, Cement truck dumped concrete at Hwy 1 & 30

July 24 – Welfare Check — 1225 First Ave NW

July 24 – 600 blk Fifth Ave SW — Citizen complaint on construction

July 24 – Medical 500 Blk Franklin St, Lisbon

July 25 – Animal complaint 100 block First Street E

July 25 – Suspicious vehicle complaint Casey’s Lisbon

July 25 – Parking complaint — Dollar General Lisbon

