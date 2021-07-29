Police call log July 19 through July 26 Jul 29, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, July 19, to the early morning hours of Monday, July 26.July 19 – Medical, 400 blk B Ave, Mount VernonJuly 19 – Citizen assist, 600 blk N. Washington St, LisbonJuly 19 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount VernonJuly 19 – Disturbance, 400 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 20 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 30July 20 – Accident, E. Third Ave, LisbonJuly 20 – Agency assist- accident, Cedar River Rd, Mount VernonJuly 21 – Theft of vehicle (recovered), Police Department, Mount VernonJuly 21 – Medical, 700 blk Meadow Ln Ct, Mount VernonJuly 21 – Motorist assist, N. Washington St, LisbonJuly 21 – Citizen assist, 1225 First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 21 – Welfare check, 500 blk Roosevelt St, LisbonJuly 22 – Parking complaint, 900 blk Summit Ave SW, Mount VernonJuly 22 – Motorist assist, 600 blk business 30, LisbonJuly 22 – Citizen assist, 6th St NE, Mount VernonJuly 23 – Medical assist 1225 First Ave N, Mount VernonJuly 23 – Traffic control, First & First Mount Vernon, Semi stuck on hillJuly 23 – Agency Assist LCSO Hwy 30 & Palisades for accident with injuryJuly 23 – CR Airport — PR Event — Running 4 Heroes welcomeJuly 24 – Accident with injury — Hwy 1 & Ink RdJuly 24 – Traffic issue, Cement truck dumped concrete at Hwy 1 & 30July 24 – Welfare Check — 1225 First Ave NWJuly 24 – 600 blk Fifth Ave SW — Citizen complaint on constructionJuly 24 – Medical 500 Blk Franklin St, LisbonJuly 25 – Animal complaint 100 block First Street EJuly 25 – Suspicious vehicle complaint Casey’s LisbonJuly 25 – Parking complaint — Dollar General Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAddy’s Pub: Where Texas spice meets Iowa niceSauerkraut Days foregoes carnival ridesInaugural cowgirl queens crownedRAGBRAI will be here next ThursdayAnamosa City golf tournament: Separation anxietyA message from the RAGBRAI Committee: Important info provided for downtown businesses and the publicBank announces retirement, promotitionsNew queen crowned after hiatusSolon’s Kerkhoff is heading to TokyoStephen Zimmerman Images Videos