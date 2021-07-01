Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, June 14 to the early morning hours of Monday, June 21.
June 14 — Medical, 200 block Third Ave SW, Mount Vernon
June 14 — Car accident, Hwy 30/Hwy 1 roundabout, Mount Vernon
June 14 — Suspicious activity, 200 block Third Ave E, Lisbon
June 14 — Disturbance, bus 30, Mount Vernon
June 15 — Agency assist- medical, Cedar Co
June 15 — Animal control, 800 block First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 15 — Alarm, 100 block Lincoln Ave, Lisbon
June 16 — Medical, 200 block Second Ave E, Lisbon
June 16 — Suspicious vehicle, Shade Tree Ct, Lisbon
June 16 — Citizen assist, 100 block First St W, Mount Vernon
June 16 — Citizen assist, 300 block Third St SW, Mount Vernon
June 17 — Suspicious person, 300 block Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon
June 17 — Animal control, 800 block First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 17 — Medical, 700 block Fifth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 17 — Agency assist — assault/trespass, Linn Co
June 17 — Disturbance, 1225 block First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 17 — Alarm, 300 block Novak Rd, Lisbon
June 17 — Disturbance/trespass — 400 block Bus. 30, Mount Vernon
June 18 — Suspicious activity, 900 block W. Bus. 30, Lisbon
June 18 — Citizen assist, bus 30, Mount Vernon
June 18 — Medical, 500 block David Dr NE, Mount Vernon
June 19 — Suspicious activity, 200 block School St, Lisbon
June 19 — Car accident, Hwy 1/First Ave, Mount Vernon
June 19 — Fire, 400 block S. Washington St, Lisbon
June 19 — Animal control, 800 block First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 20 — Medical, 200 block W. Main St, Lisbon
June 20 — Car unlock, 700 block Fifth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 20 — Welfare check, 100 block Bus. 30, Lisbon
June 21 — Agency assist — robbery, Linn Co
June 21 — Missing (found) person- 400 block Roosevelt St, Lisbon
Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, June 21 to the early morning hours of Monday, June 28.
June 21 — Property damage, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon
June 21 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 21 — Loose dog, 1100 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon
June 21 — Car accident, Third St SE, Mount Vernon
June 21 — Disturbance, 300 blk E. Market St, Lisbon
June 21 — Noise disturbance, 200 blk School St, Lisbon
June 22 — Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 22 — Fraud, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon
June 22 — Medical, S. Jackson St, Lisbon
June 22 — Medical, 600 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 22 — Agency assist, car accident, Linn Co
June 23 — Agency assist, disturbance, Cedar Co
June 23 — Loose dog, 300 blk Grant Ave Circle, Lisbon
June 24 — Welfare check, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 24- Motorist assist, Bus 30, Lisbon
June 24 — Noise complaint, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
June 24 — Medical, 700 blk Fourth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 25 — Car unlock, 100 blk First Ave S, Mount Vernon
June 25 — Agency assist, car accident, Linn Co
June 25 — Traffic control, 800 blk First St W, Mount Vernon
June 25 — Agency assist, motorist assist, Linn Co
June 25 — Assault, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon
June 26 — Medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon
June 26- Medical, 400 blk Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 26 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave N, Mount Vernon
June 26 — Suspicious activity, Third St SE, Mount Vernon
June 27 — Missing person (found), 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon
June 27 -Loose dog, 200 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
June 27 — Dispute, 200 blk N. Monroe St, Lisbon