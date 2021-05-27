Below are police calls for service to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department for the week of Monday, May 17 to the early morning hours of Monday, May 24.
May 17 — Medical, 100 blk S. Chestnut St, Lisbon
May 17 — Car accident, 900 blk Sutliff Rd, Lisbon
May 18 – Citizen assist, 400 business hwy 30, Mount Vernon
May 18 — K9 deploy, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon
May 18 – Alarm, 100 blk Lincoln Ave, Lisbon
May 18 – Medical, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 18 – Citizen assist, 200 blk Adams Ave, Lisbon
May 19 – Fire, 1400 blk Springville Rd, Mount Vernon
May 19 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Lisbon
May 19 – Track team to state escort, Mount Vernon
May 19 – Fireworks, N Jackson St, Lisbon
May 19 – Domestic disturbance, 100 blk N Iowa St, Lisbon
May 19 –Warrant, 800 blk 10th Ave S, Mount Vernon
May 20 – Animal control, Hwy 30, Lisbon
May 20 – Fire, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon
May 20 – Accident, 200 blk First St NE, Mount Vernon
May 20 – Welfare check 900 blk Sutliff Rd, Lisbon
May 20 – Debris in roadway, Hwy 30
May 20 – Dog attack, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 20 – Citizen assist, 200 blk Fifth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 20 – Suspicious person, business Hwy 30, Mount Vernon
May 21 – Medical, 500 blk Second Ave SW, Mount Vernon
May 21 – Car accident, 400 blk First Ave, Mount Vernon
May 21 – Missing child (found), 600 blk Second St NW, Mount Vernon
May 21 — Criminal mischief, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 22 – Intoxicated driver, 200 blk N. Jackson St, Lisbon
May 22 — Traffic control, 700 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 22 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon
May 23 – Medical, 1400 business Hwy 30 SW, Mount Vernon, IA
May 23 – Violation of no contact order, 700 blk Fourth Ave NW, Mount Vernon
May 23 – Citizen assist, 400 blk S Jackson St, Lisbon
May 23 – Parade, Mount Vernon
May 24 – Domestic disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon