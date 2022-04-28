Police log April 18 through April 24 Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 18 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn CoApril 18 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonApril 19 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn CoApril 19 – Car unlock, 900 blk Commercial St, LisbonApril 19 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonApril 19 – Theft, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonApril 19 – Accident, Seventh Ave SW, Mount VernonApril 19 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonApril 20 – Medical, 700 blk E. First St, Mount VernonApril 20 – Accident, College Blvd, Mount VernonApril 20 – Medical, 400 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonApril 20 – Warrant, 500 blk W. Main St, LisbonApril 20 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, LisbonApril 20 – Motorist assist, Springville Rd, Mount VernonApril 21 – Alarm, 100 blk First St NE, Mount VernonApril 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 700 blk 16th Ct SW, Mount VernonApril 21 – Accident, Hwy 1, Linn CoApril 21 – Medical, 1200 blk W. First St, Mount VernonApril 22 – Accident, Hwy 30, Linn CoApril 23 – UTV disturbance, 100 blk Grant Ave, LisbonApril 23 – Theft, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonApril 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonApril 23 – Medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount VernonApril 24 – Medical, 200 blk Candlestick Dr NE, Mount VernonApril 24 – Disturbance, 200 blk E. business 30, LisbonApril 24 – Suspicious persons, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount VernonApril 24 – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonApril 24 – Medical, 300 blk E. First Ave, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Visitors Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProm nightKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeOn your marks...Rescue plan recommendation placed on fileAnamosa girls soccer: Complete control from the startState record smallmouth buffalo caught in WapsiAnamosa softball: Watters commits to Missouri Western StateMidland girls track and field: Best meet of the year to dateBoard approves gym petition language Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.