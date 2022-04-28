April 18 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn Co

April 18 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

April 19 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn Co

April 19 – Car unlock, 900 blk Commercial St, Lisbon

April 19 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

April 19 – Theft, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

April 19 – Accident, Seventh Ave SW, Mount Vernon

April 19 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

April 20 – Medical, 700 blk E. First St, Mount Vernon

April 20 – Accident, College Blvd, Mount Vernon

April 20 – Medical, 400 blk S. First Ave, Mount Vernon

April 20 – Warrant, 500 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

April 20 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

April 20 – Motorist assist, Springville Rd, Mount Vernon

April 21 – Alarm, 100 blk First St NE, Mount Vernon

April 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 700 blk 16th Ct SW, Mount Vernon

April 21 – Accident, Hwy 1, Linn Co

April 21 – Medical, 1200 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

April 22 – Accident, Hwy 30, Linn Co

April 23 – UTV disturbance, 100 blk Grant Ave, Lisbon

April 23 – Theft, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

April 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

April 23 – Medical, 100 blk First St W, Mount Vernon

April 24 – Medical, 200 blk Candlestick Dr NE, Mount Vernon

April 24 – Disturbance, 200 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

April 24 – Suspicious persons, 100 blk S. Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

April 24 – Possession of drug paraphernalia, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

April 24 – Medical, 300 blk E. First Ave, Lisbon

