Police log Aug. 22 through Aug. 29 Sep 1, 2022 Aug. 22 – Theft, 700 blk N. Washington St, LisbonAug. 22 – Criminal mischief, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonAug. 22 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 13, Linn CoAug. 23 – Welfare check, 900 blk Willow Ln, LisbonAug. 23 – Burglary, 400 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonAug. 23 – Theft, 200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonAug. 23 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Linn CoAug. 23 – Motorist assist, 800 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Dog bite, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonAug. 24 – Theft, 200 blk Third St SW, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Suspicious vehicle, 700 blk Second St NW, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Accident, business 30, Mount VernonAug. 24 – Agency assist — welfare check, Hwy 30, Cedar CoAug. 24 – Illegal burn, 300 blk E. South St, LisbonAug. 25 – Medical, Lincoln Ave, LisbonAug. 25 – Motorist assist, 600 blk Fifth Ave SW, Mount VernonAug. 25 – Medical, 300 blk Sutliff Rd, LisbonAug. 25 – Medical, 1200 blk N. First Ave, Mount VernonAug. 26 – Medical, 500 blk Second Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 26 – Accident, 900 blk Sutliff Rd, LisbonAug. 27 – Medical, 200 blk N. Jackson St, LisbonAug. 27 – Burglary, 300 blk Grant Ave, LisbonAug. 27 – Citizen assist, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Medical, 100 blk S. Franklin St, LisbonAug. 28 – Suspicious person, 200 blk 10th Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 28 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonAug. 29 – Medical, 500 blk N. First Ave, Mount Vernon