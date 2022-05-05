April 25 – Car unlock, 200 blk Walnut St, Lisbon

April 25 – Car unlock, 300 blk Third Ave NW, Mount Vernon

April 25 – Juvenile issue, 100 blk Fairway Dr, Lisbon

April 25 — Medical, 200 blk Scobey Rd, Mount Vernon

April 25 – Animal control, 500 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

April 25 – Alarm, 200 blk Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

April 26 – Medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount Vernon

April 26 – Medical, 400 blk Second St NW, Mount Vernon

April 26 – Motorist assist, Wilcox Rd, Mount Vernon

April 26 – Citizen assist, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

April 26 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

April 26 – Disturbance, 300 blk Grant Ave Circle, Lisbon

April 27 – Suspicious activity, 200 School St, Lisbon

April 27 – Suspicious persons, 400 blk B Ave NE, Mount Vernon

April 27 – Alarm, 100 blk Lincoln Ave, Lisbon

April 27 – Welfare check, 200 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

April 28 – Alcohol Awareness Event at Cornell College

April 29 – Warrant, 300 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

April 29 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

April 29 – Agency assist- fire, Springville Rd, Linn Co

April 29 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 1, Linn Co

April 30 – Disturbance, 100 blk W First St, Mount Vernon

April 30 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, Lisbon

April 30 – Citizen assist, 300 blk business 30, Mount Vernon

April 30 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount Vernon

April 30 – Animal control, 300 blk Turtle Dove Ln, Mount Vernon

April 30 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

May 1 – Car unlock, 900 blk W First St, Mount Vernon

May 1 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, Lisbon

May 1 – Medical, 200 blk Fourth St SE, Mount Vernon

May 1 – Medical, 100 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon

May 1 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

May 1 – Disturbance, 400 blk First Ave SE, Mount Vernon

May 2 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

May 2 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

