Police log for April 25 through May 2 May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago April 25 – Car unlock, 200 blk Walnut St, LisbonApril 25 – Car unlock, 300 blk Third Ave NW, Mount VernonApril 25 – Juvenile issue, 100 blk Fairway Dr, LisbonApril 25 — Medical, 200 blk Scobey Rd, Mount VernonApril 25 – Animal control, 500 blk N. Washington St, LisbonApril 25 – Alarm, 200 blk Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonApril 26 – Medical, 1400 blk Museum Rd, Mount VernonApril 26 – Medical, 400 blk Second St NW, Mount VernonApril 26 – Motorist assist, Wilcox Rd, Mount VernonApril 26 – Citizen assist, 200 blk E. Market St, LisbonApril 26 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonApril 26 – Disturbance, 300 blk Grant Ave Circle, LisbonApril 27 – Suspicious activity, 200 School St, LisbonApril 27 – Suspicious persons, 400 blk B Ave NE, Mount VernonApril 27 – Alarm, 100 blk Lincoln Ave, LisbonApril 27 – Welfare check, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonApril 28 – Alcohol Awareness Event at Cornell CollegeApril 29 – Warrant, 300 blk business 30, Mount VernonApril 29 – Animal control, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonApril 29 – Agency assist- fire, Springville Rd, Linn CoApril 29 – Agency assist- accident, Hwy 1, Linn CoApril 30 – Disturbance, 100 blk W First St, Mount VernonApril 30 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, LisbonApril 30 – Citizen assist, 300 blk business 30, Mount VernonApril 30 – Medical, 300 blk Hillview Dr, Mount VernonApril 30 – Animal control, 300 blk Turtle Dove Ln, Mount VernonApril 30 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMay 1 – Car unlock, 900 blk W First St, Mount VernonMay 1 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, LisbonMay 1 – Medical, 200 blk Fourth St SE, Mount VernonMay 1 – Medical, 100 blk S. Washington St, LisbonMay 1 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St SE, Mount VernonMay 1 – Disturbance, 400 blk First Ave SE, Mount VernonMay 2 – Suspicious vehicle, 300 blk Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonMay 2 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon