Police log for Aug. 15 through Aug. 21 Aug 25, 2022

Aug. 15 – Medical, business 30, Lisbon
Aug. 15 – Medical, 200 blk School St, Lisbon
Aug. 16 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 16 – Alarm, 100 blk E. First St, Mount Vernon
Aug. 16 – Medical, 200 blk Walnut St, Lisbon
Aug. 16 – Accident, Washington Ct, Mount Vernon
Aug. 17 – Car unlock, 200 blk Candlestick Dr NE, Mount Vernon
Aug. 18 – Theft, 200 blk Fourth St SE, Mount Vernon
Aug. 18 – Suspicious vehicle, 900 blk Second Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 19 – Harassment, 500 blk N. Washington St, Mount Vernon
Aug. 19 – Medical, 200 blk E. Market St, Lisbon
Aug. 19 – Juvenile issue, 400 blk Third Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 19 – Theft, 200 blk Third Ave NW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 19 – Car unlock, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 20 – Car unlock, 300 blk S. Washington St, Lisbon
Aug. 20 – Medical, 100 blk E. Main St, Lisbon
Aug. 20 – Juvenile issue, 200 blk E. business 30, Lisbon
Aug. 21 – Juvenile issue, Fourth Ave SW, Mount Vernon
Aug. 21 – Alarm, 200 blk School St, Lisbon