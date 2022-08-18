Police log for Aug. 8 through Aug. 15 Aug 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aug. 8 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 8 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 8 – Animal control, 100 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonAug. 9 – Agency assist- medical, 700 blk Kepler Dr, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Suspicious person, 400 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Agency assist – traffic stop, Hwy 30, Linn CoAug. 9 – Medical, 200 blk Scobey Rd, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Car accident, 200 blk E. First St, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Medical, 900 blk N. Second Ave, Mount VernonAug. 9 – Trespassing, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 10 – Disturbance, 100 blk W. Main St, LisbonAug. 10 – Agency assist – fire, Linn CoAug. 10 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 10 – Medical, 200 blk N. Walnut St, LisbonAug. 11 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 11 – Animal control, 300 blk S. Washington St, LisbonAug. 11 – Agency assist — medical, Linn CoAug. 12 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 12 – Theft, 100 blk Fairway Dr, LisbonAug. 13 – Medical, 300 blk E. Main St, LisbonAug. 13 – Welfare check, 200 blk business 30, LisbonAug. 13 – Car accident, 100 blk First Ave, Mount VernonAug. 13 – Alarm, 400 blk W. Main St, LisbonAug. 13 – Welfare check, 100 blk Lincoln Ave, LisbonAug. 14 – Suspicious person, 900 blk W. Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonAug. 14 – Agency assist — traffic stop, Hwy 1, Mount VernonAug. 14 – Public intoxication, 100 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 14 – Medical, 900 blk W. Main St, LisbonAug. 14 – Animal control, 300 blk Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonAug. 15 – Suspicious activity, 200 blk School St, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa High School: Leighty leaves lasting legacyBusiness of the Year: Glyn Mawr Winery: The LocalCitizens of the Year: Rich and Deb HerrmannLibrary dedicates new statueLemonade stand returning Aug. 15 and 16Sexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachAnamosa baseball: Wilt named first-team All-State, againAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleConcrete Elite Dance Company kicks off new season, new locationPlay balances laughs and emotions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.