Dec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, business 30, Mount Vernon

Dec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, Mount Vernon

Dec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk Third Ave SW, Mount Vernon

Dec. 21 – Agency assist – Linn Co, car accident, Willow Creek, Mount Vernon

Dec. 22 – Medical, 500 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

Dec. 22 – ATV accident, Old Lincoln Hwy, Lisbon

Dec. 22 – Agency assist – Linn Co, fire, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

Dec. 22 – Medical, 200 blk 1st St W, Mount Vernon

Dec. 23 – Disturbance, 200 blk E. business 30, Lisbon

Dec. 23 – Domestic, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount Vernon

Dec. 23 – Alarm, 700 blk Regal Ridge Court, Lisbon

Dec. 23 – Medical, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

Dec. 23 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

Dec. 24 – Medical, 100 blk School St, Lisbon

Dec. 25 – Medical, 200 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

Dec. 25 – Medical, 200 blk E. Main St, Lisbon

Dec. 26 – Medical, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

Dec. 26 – Animal control, E. Market St, Lisbon

Dec. 26 – Fraud, Mount Vernon – Lisbon Police Department, Mount Vernon

Dec. 26 – Parking complaint, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon

Recommended for you