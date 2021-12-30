Police log for Dec. 21 through Dec. 26 Dec 30, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, business 30, Mount VernonDec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, Mount VernonDec. 21 – Suspicious vehicle, 200 blk Third Ave SW, Mount VernonDec. 21 – Agency assist – Linn Co, car accident, Willow Creek, Mount VernonDec. 22 – Medical, 500 blk W. Main St, LisbonDec. 22 – ATV accident, Old Lincoln Hwy, LisbonDec. 22 – Agency assist – Linn Co, fire, Hwy 30, Mount VernonDec. 22 – Medical, 200 blk 1st St W, Mount VernonDec. 23 – Disturbance, 200 blk E. business 30, LisbonDec. 23 – Domestic, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonDec. 23 – Alarm, 700 blk Regal Ridge Court, LisbonDec. 23 – Medical, 300 blk business 30, LisbonDec. 23 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonDec. 24 – Medical, 100 blk School St, LisbonDec. 25 – Medical, 200 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonDec. 25 – Medical, 200 blk E. Main St, LisbonDec. 26 – Medical, 700 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonDec. 26 – Animal control, E. Market St, LisbonDec. 26 – Fraud, Mount Vernon – Lisbon Police Department, Mount VernonDec. 26 – Parking complaint, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa wrestling legend keeps giving backMidland wrestling: Miller takes down No. 1Springville girls basketball: Nachazel enters 1,000-point clubAnamosa boys basketball: Bouncing right backDeolinda 'Dee' WagnerPolar plunge makes a splashAnamosa girls wrestling: Working towards the end gameAxe-cade opens doors downtownMVCSD COVID policy changing in January Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.