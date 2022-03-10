Police log for Feb. 28 through March 7 Mar 10, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 28 – Medical, 100 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonFeb. 28 – Abandoned vehicle, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonFeb. 28 – Welfare check, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonFeb. 28 – Animal control, N. Washington St, LisbonFeb. 28 – Disturbance, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonFeb. 28 – Animal control, 100 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonFeb. 28 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonMarch 1 – Agency assist – animal control, Hwy 30March 1 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, LisbonMarch 1 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil St SE, Mount VernonMarch 1 – Car unlock, N. College Blvd, Mount VernonMarch 1 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 1 – Motorist assist, business 30, Mount VernonMarch 1 – Agency assist- suspicious vehicle, Hwy 1, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Suspicious vehicle, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Car unlock, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Theft, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Medical, 200 blk Third St NE, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Juvenile issue, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Animal control, 200 blk W. Market St, LisbonMarch 2 – Warrant, 300 blk Business 20 SW, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Agency assist – medical, W. College Blvd, Mount VernonMarch 2 – Agency assist – car accident, Hwy 30, LisbonMarch 3 – Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonMarch 3 – Dog bite, 100 blk Second Ave SW, Mount VernonMarch 3 – Medical, 300 blk Business 20 SW, Mount VernonMarch 4 – Dog bite, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 4 – Citizen assist, 1000 blk First St SW, Mount VernonMarch 5 – Agency assist – alarms, Linn CoMarch 5 – Medical, 200 blk W. Main St, LisbonMarch 5 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonMarch 6 – Agency assist, Cedar CoMarch 6 – Citizen assist, 100 blk E. Market St, LisbonMarch 6 – Medical, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount VernonMarch 7 – Car accident, N. Washington St, LisbonMarch 7 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'‘This cannot happen again:’ McFarland family pushes for new legislation to improve safety at Iowa prisonsMidland exploring four day student calendarSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainSpringville girls basketball - Class 1A state tournament: Knowing each other too wellElectric snowmobile creates buzzTaste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversWilliams family makes donations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.