Feb. 28 – Medical, 100 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

Feb. 28 – Abandoned vehicle, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount Vernon

Feb. 28 – Welfare check, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 28 – Animal control, N. Washington St, Lisbon

Feb. 28 – Disturbance, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount Vernon

Feb. 28 – Animal control, 100 blk S. Jackson St, Lisbon

Feb. 28 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

March 1 – Agency assist – animal control, Hwy 30

March 1 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

March 1 – Medical, 200 blk Virgil St SE, Mount Vernon

March 1 – Car unlock, N. College Blvd, Mount Vernon

March 1 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 1 – Motorist assist, business 30, Mount Vernon

March 1 – Agency assist- suspicious vehicle, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Suspicious vehicle, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Car unlock, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Theft, 1200 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Medical, 200 blk Third St NE, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Juvenile issue, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Animal control, 200 blk W. Market St, Lisbon

March 2 – Warrant, 300 blk Business 20 SW, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Agency assist – medical, W. College Blvd, Mount Vernon

March 2 – Agency assist – car accident, Hwy 30, Lisbon

March 3 – Medical, 100 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

March 3 – Dog bite, 100 blk Second Ave SW, Mount Vernon

March 3 – Medical, 300 blk Business 20 SW, Mount Vernon

March 4 – Dog bite, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 4 – Citizen assist, 1000 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

March 5 – Agency assist – alarms, Linn Co

March 5 – Medical, 200 blk W. Main St, Lisbon

March 5 – Warrant, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

March 6 – Agency assist, Cedar Co

March 6 – Citizen assist, 100 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

March 6 – Medical, 100 blk Seventh St SE, Mount Vernon

March 7 – Car accident, N. Washington St, Lisbon

March 7 — Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount Vernon

