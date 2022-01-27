Jan. 17 – Citizen assist, 300 Turtle Dove Ln, Mount Vernon

Jan. 17 – Suspicious person, Irish Ln, Mount Vernon

Jan. 17 – Agency assist — medical, 700 Kepler Dr, Mount Vernon

Jan. 18 – Suspicious person, 200 blk N. Washington St, Lisbon

Jan. 18 – Medical, 200 blk W. South St, Lisbon

Jan. 18 – Disturbance, 300 blk 7th St NE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 18 – Harassment, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 19 – Motorist assist, N. Washington St, Lisbon

Jan. 19 – Controlled substance, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 20 – Car unlock, 100 blk N Washington St, Lisbon

Jan. 20 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Jan. 20 – Harassment, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount Vernon

Jan. 20 – Disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 21 – Agency assist- suspicious person, Jones Co

Jan. 21 – Animal control, 1300 blk W. Summit St, Mount Vernon

Jan. 21 – Car unlock, 600 blk W. First St, Mount Vernon

Jan. 21 – Suspicious person, Hwy 30, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, Lisbon

Jan. 22 – Alarm, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Car accident, Mt. Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk E Kirkwood Blvd, Lisbon

Jan. 22 – Medical, 300 blk Sixth St NW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Medical, 700 blk Eighth St NW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 — Medical, 500 blk Lantern Lane, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Medical, 300 blk Fourth St SE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 22 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St NE, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, Lisbon

Jan. 23 – Medical, 200 blk E. South St, Lisbon

Jan. 23 – Animal control, 400 blk Second St NW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Motorist assist, Hwy. 30, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Medical, 500 business 30, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Animal control, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, Lisbon

Jan. 23 – Agency assist- motorist assist, Mount Vernon Rd, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Suspicious person, Hwy 1, Mount Vernon

Jan. 23 – Agency assist – medical, Cedar Co

Jan. 24 – Suspicious activity, 200 School St, Lisbon

Jan. 24 – Welfare check, Gillette Ln, Mount Vernon

Recommended for you