Police log for Jan. 17 through Jan. 24 Jan 27, 2022 8 hrs ago Jan. 17 – Citizen assist, 300 Turtle Dove Ln, Mount VernonJan. 17 – Suspicious person, Irish Ln, Mount VernonJan. 17 – Agency assist — medical, 700 Kepler Dr, Mount VernonJan. 18 – Suspicious person, 200 blk N. Washington St, LisbonJan. 18 – Medical, 200 blk W. South St, LisbonJan. 18 – Disturbance, 300 blk 7th St NE, Mount VernonJan. 18 – Harassment, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 19 – Motorist assist, N. Washington St, LisbonJan. 19 – Controlled substance, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 20 – Car unlock, 100 blk N Washington St, LisbonJan. 20 – Motorist assist, Hwy 1, Mount VernonJan. 20 – Harassment, 380 Old Lincoln Hwy, Mount VernonJan. 20 – Disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonJan. 21 – Agency assist- suspicious person, Jones CoJan. 21 – Animal control, 1300 blk W. Summit St, Mount VernonJan. 21 – Car unlock, 600 blk W. First St, Mount VernonJan. 21 – Suspicious person, Hwy 30, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Medical, 100 blk E. Market St, LisbonJan. 22 – Alarm, 300 blk Virgil Ave, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Car accident, Mt. Vernon Rd, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Suspicious vehicle, 500 blk E Kirkwood Blvd, LisbonJan. 22 – Medical, 300 blk Sixth St NW, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Disturbance, 300 blk Seventh St NE, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Medical, 700 blk Eighth St NW, Mount VernonJan. 22 — Medical, 500 blk Lantern Lane, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Medical, 300 blk Fourth St SE, Mount VernonJan. 22 – Suspicious vehicle, Seventh St NE, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Alarm, 300 blk business 30, LisbonJan. 23 – Medical, 200 blk E. South St, LisbonJan. 23 – Animal control, 400 blk Second St NW, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Motorist assist, Hwy. 30, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Medical, 500 business 30, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Animal control, 800 blk Shade Tree Ct, LisbonJan. 23 – Agency assist- motorist assist, Mount Vernon Rd, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Medical, 600 blk First St SW, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Suspicious person, Hwy 1, Mount VernonJan. 23 – Agency assist – medical, Cedar CoJan. 24 – Suspicious activity, 200 School St, LisbonJan. 24 – Welfare check, Gillette Ln, Mount Vernon