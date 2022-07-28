Police log for July 18 through July 25 Jul 28, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 18 – Animal control, LisbonJuly 18 – Medical, Krailburg Blvd, LisbonJuly 18 – Suspicious activity, 500 blk Palisades Rd SW, Mount VernonJuly 19 – Suspicious vehicle, 400 blk First Ave NE, Mount VernonJuly 20 – Motorist assist, Hwy 30, Mount VernonJuly 20 – Car accident, 500 blk E. First St , Mount VernonJuly 20 – Suspicious vehicle, 100 blk E. Main St, LisbonJuly 21 – Theft, 1000 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 21 – Agency assist – pursuit, Hwy 1, Linn CoJuly 21 – Medical, 700 blk Meadowview Dr, LisbonJuly 21 – Welfare check, 300 blk business 30 SW, Mount VernonJuly 22 – Welfare check, 500 blk Second Ave SW, Mount VernonJuly 23 – Car unlock, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 23 – Disturbance, 300 blk Second St NW, Mount VernonJuly 23 – Citizen assist, 600 blk S. Jackson St, LisbonJuly 24 – Alarm, 300 blk Highway 1 SE, Mount VernonJuly 24 – Alarm, 100 blk E. First St, Mount VernonJuly 24 – Welfare check, 1400 blk Ninth St SW, Mount VernonJuly 24 – Medical, 400 blk N. Monroe St, LisbonJuly 24 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 25 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Linn Co Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa softball: Watters named to All-RVC elite-teamSpringville softball: Rewarded for a job well doneBetween the lines: Power pitching programAnamosa baseball: Wilt earns coveted All-Star inviteAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleMidland baseball: Sauer named first-team All-TRC baseballAnamosa baseball: Loaded with All-RVC talentNext cowgirl queens crownedMartelle celebrates 150 years July 30 and July 31Carl Frederick Images Videos