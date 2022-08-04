Police log for July 25 through Aug. 1 Aug 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 25 – Criminal mischief, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 26 – Juvenile issue, Ashton Dr, Mount VernonJuly 27 – Accident, Business 30, Mount VernonJuly 27 – Suspicious vehicle, Third St SW, Mount VernonJuly 27 – Welfare check, 1200 blk First St, Mount VernonJuly 28 – Animal control, 16th St SW, Mount VernonJuly 28 – Fraud, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonJuly 28 – Disturbance, 100 blk W. First St, Mount VernonJuly 29 – Alarm, 700 blk S. First Ave, Mount VernonJuly 29 – Car unlock, 100 blk First Ave NE, Mount VernonJuly 29 – Medical, 500 blk E. South St, LisbonJuly 29 – Welfare check, 300 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 30 – Disturbance, 300 blk Business 30, Mount VernonJuly 31 – Agency assist- traffic stop, Cedar CoJuly 31 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonJuly 31 – Disturbance, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 1 – Medical, 1225 blk First Ave NW, Mount VernonAug. 1 – Medical, 200 blk Business 30, Mount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Raider Report To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa baseball: McCray steps downAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleCredit where credit is dueAnamosa softball: Trying to defy the oddsAnamosa baseball: Wilt earns coveted All-Star inviteHall pulls of feeding balancing actMartelle celebrates 150 years July 30 and July 31Midland/Springville softball: Paulsen, Matus keep reeling in the honorsMartelle to celebrate sesquicentennialSchneiter crowned queen Images Videos